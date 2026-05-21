Lane Kiffin compares challenges of playing in SEC vs. Big Ten: 'Our bottom is harder than theirs'

New LSU head coach Lane Kiffin continues to dominate college football headlines this offseason. He’s weighing in on everything NIL and the transfer portal, to how Mississippi’s past impacted his recruiting efforts at Ole Miss.

This week, during a lengthy sit-down with the Pardon My Take crew on Netflix, Kiffin also sounded off on the growing divide between the Big Ten and SEC. The SEC, which won 13 national titles in 17 years (2006-22), has seemingly taken a back seat to the Big Ten, winners of the last three consecutive College Football Playoff national championships — Michigan (2023), Ohio State (2024) and Indiana (2025).

In fact, amid jokes about how four-year-olds have never seen the SEC win a natty, even Kiffin acknowledged it’s “a fair statement” when PMT’s Dan “Big Cat” Katz suggested the Big Ten “whoops the SEC now.” That said, Kiffin made clear the real divide between the two leagues lies in the disproportional strength of the bottom half of the SEC compared to their Big Ten counterparts.

“There’s a lot (that goes) into that. I think it’s set up in a good way for the top-heavy teams there right now. And it’s going to get better,” Kiffin told Pardon My Take. “We’re going to nine games, and our bottom is harder than theirs. And our bottom stadiums are harder (to play in) than theirs. So we’re going to beat each other up more, and they’re going to sit up there and have 2-3 hard games a year.

“So, their top teams and our top teams, when they go to the Playoffs, they’re in better shape. And that stuff matters.”

As Kiffin pointed out, the SEC approved moving to a nine-game conference schedule last year amid consternation from some of its head coaches. The move aligns the SEC with the other Power Four leagues, which also have nine-game schedules (the ACC followed suit in 2025). But Kiffin suggests the lack of quality teams at the bottom of the Big Ten provides the top half of the league a greater advantage.

“That (Big Ten) schedule where half your games you don’t have to get up for, … many of your good players are out by the fourth quarter, so your play count at the end of the year is less,” Kiffin concluded. “One of the really good teams there rested their good players in conference games at the end of the year.”

While Kiffin didn’t divulge which Big Ten contender “rested” its best players, reigning conference and national champion Indiana blew out rival Purdue 56-3 in their regular-season finale Nov. 28. In that game, Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the eventual Heisman Trophy winner, exited with 3:52 left in the third quarter after throwing a pair of touchdowns to take a 42-3 lead before giving way to his younger brother, Alberto.

Whether that additional rest, when spread out through a full 12-game regular season, ultimately helped Indiana during its first-ever 16-0 undefeated season in 2025 is difficult to quantify. But even Kiffin can acknowledge that the Big Ten has clearly usurped the SEC as college football’s top conference, even if he and other SEC head coaches like to make excuses about why.