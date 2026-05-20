Lane Kiffin compares Sam Leavitt's game to Trinidad Chambliss

Lane Kiffin sought Sam Leavitt’s talents for a reason: he reminded him of Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss. The new LSU quarterback came over from Arizona State to play for Kiffin in Baton Rouge and he brings championship-like qualities.

Last season wasn’t as fruitful for Leavitt and the Sun Devils, compared to making the CFP in 2024. Plus after a surgery this offseason, Leavitt has to get back to full stregnth for the fall.

Still, Kiffin called Leavitt a winner and someone you can win a championship with. Those are the expectations right away in Year 1 at LSU.

“Yeah, I think what we see in him is some similarities (to Trinidad), you know,” Kiffin said on Pardon My Take. “Winner, highly competitive, you know, he took the team to the playoffs, you know, two years ago, made a lot of plays, you know, where things broke down, he had to make plays with his feet, and he’s really, really competitive and smart. (He’s) really (a) student of the game, loves watching it. He actually has been very limited because of surgery and what he could do, but the way that he’s approached the game and how serious he is about being great, it’s awesome to be around.”

Funny enough, there was perhaps some temptation for Chambliss to follow Kiffin to LSU from Ole Miss. However, Chambliss elected to stay in Oxford after leading the Rebels to the semifinals last season.

So in comes Leavitt, who had 4,513 yards, 34 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 61.3% completion percentage over the course of 20 games the last two years at Arizona State. Last year, Chambliss threw for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns, three interceptions, a 66.1% completion percentage, 527 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in 15 games.

“He’s gonna be able to do full summer stuff,” Kiffin told On3’s Wilson Alexander, regarding Leavitt’s timeline for return“ I don’t know what the exact date is, but yes, he’s going to be able to do full stuff in the summer.”

Asked about Leavitt’s expected status for the beginning of preseason camp, Kiffin said “he’ll be fine.” Leavitt was the No. 1 transfer portal player per the On3 Industry Rankings.