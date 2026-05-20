Lane Kiffin confirms Juice is his dog, will be at LSU amid rumors

If you had a theory that Lane Kiffin and his dog Juice Kiffin weren’t actually opener and pet, you’re wrong per the LSU coach. There were fan theories as the coach left Ole Miss last year that Juice Kiffin was simply a PR stunt for the polarizing football coach.

But it is in fact his dog, picked out by his daughter Landry. Now that he’s at LSU, Kiffin will be joined by Juice.

But there is a funny story behind it. As in, this might be the weirdest, funniest custody battle and non-battle you’ve heard about a dog.

“I feel like it’s one of those, like, number of awesome things, like what we said, you’re there, everybody loves you, and then you leave, and then it’s like everything changes to, like, and that was one of the really good ones, like, you know, that you don’t even know Juice, it’s fake, you know? It was just, it was just a stunt, you know, PR stunt, that I had this dog,” Kiffin said on Pardon My Take. “Landry, actually picked the dog out … because she had just moved from California, and so she picked out Juice, and that’s really it. We didn’t even have a plan for him to be this mascot or any of the things that happened, and she just kind of ran into that.”

That’s when Big Cat asked Kiffin straight up if it was his dog. He replied “yes” and he even kept Juice in his house. However, there was a caveat due to Kiffin’s coaching schedule, hence the the birth of the controversy and theories.

“Tom, our dog trainer guy … Tom would keep him at times because of my schedule,” Kiffin said. “I first had him every day, okay, you know, (like the kid and the parent sharing). And then when Landry went to college, now nobody was at the house, so Tom would keep him you know, like during the week, then you know, like I’ll get him back on Thursday and be with us for the weekend, then go back. That’s why I was kind of like joint custody.”

As far as where Juice is now, well, he’s in Baton Rouge and not in Baton Rouge. There’s not an exact place to live yet!

“So Juice has gone back and forth because I don’t have a house yet,” Kiffin said. “And I got to get a house for Juice. Yes, because at first I did bring him here. And then, like, there’s his little dog bed over there (as Kiffin points towards his corner in his office).”

“Confirmed,” PFT Commenter immediately responded. “Tom physically has the dog right now,” Kiffin said.

The two PMT hosts actually made Kiffin FaceTime Tom for “proof of life” of Juice. Once the iPhone camera showed Juice Kiffin in the flesh, or fur, it was indeed confirmed that he was real and responded to his name. Comedy was non-stop in the middle of their interview.

As far as Juice Kiffin being on the sidelines and in Baton Rouge for the season, Lane Kiffin is committed and said he’ll have a house by the time the season rolls around. Don’t worry folks, the cute dog will be back for football season.

“We need two houses, so too much information, but, Knox, the son, and then Layla, the ex-wife, like we moved down well, but we live separate,” Kiffin said. “So, getting two houses, both places. We had two in Oxford, but she has two dogs there. So, then gotta get two here. We got her to one, found hers and didn’t find mine yet, and she’s got the two dogs. They don’t get along with Juice, so that was part of it.”