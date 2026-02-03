Lane Kiffin criticizes 2026, 2027 College Football Playoff dates: 'The calendar got even worse on purpose'

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin didn’t hold back after the College Football Playoff unveiled the game dates for the 2026 and 2027 postseason. He blasted the extended calendar and long breaks between rounds.

“Somehow the calendar got even worse on purpose,” Kiffin wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Kids play until Jan 25th and have almost a month between the games?!?!”

Somehow the calendar got even worse on purpose…. Kids play until Jan 25th and have almost a month between the games?!?! https://t.co/O71xLD1J9D — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) February 3, 2026

Kiffin’s comments came after the CFP announced their quarterfinal, semifinal and national championship dates for the next two playoff cycles. Under the updated schedule, the 2026 CFP National Championship Game will not be played until Jan. 25, 2027, meaning it’s going to be the latest title game date in college football history.

In the 2026-27 playoff, quarterfinal games will begin Wednesday, Dec. 30 with the Fiesta Bowl, followed by the Cotton, Peach and Rose Bowls on Jan. 1. The semifinals won’t take place until nearly two weeks later, with the Orange Bowl on Jan. 14 and the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 15. The championship game will then be played 10 days later at Allegiant Stadium.

A similar structure is in place for the 2027-28 playoff, with quarterfinals spanning Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, semifinals on Jan. 13 and 14, and the national championship scheduled for Jan. 24, 2028, at the Caesars Superdome.

CFP executive director Rich Clark defended the schedule, stating the dates were designed to preserve competitive balance, maintain consistency and enhance the fan experience. He also praised bowl partners for their cooperation during the early years of the expanded playoff format.

Still, Kiffin’s frustration echoes concerns shared quietly by coaches and administrators across the sport. Particularly regarding topics like player health, academic calendars and the challenges of maintaining peak performance through extended layoffs.

Under the new format, teams could wait nearly a month between meaningful postseason games. That’ll certainly disrupt rhythm while stretching the season deep into late January.

For a sport already grappling with NIL, the transfer portal and roster management challenges, Kiffin’s remarks underscore a growing tension between the business of college football and the realities faced by players and coaches.

While the expanded playoff has delivered increased access and national intrigue, Kiffin’s blunt reaction highlights an emerging debate. How far is too far when it comes to extending the season, and who ultimately pays the price for it?

Time will tell what the future holds, but it seems as if these dates are locked in, despite some outcry from Kiffin and others. He’ll be hoping LSU is a factor, regardless of his feelings on the calendar.

