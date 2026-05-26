Lane Kiffin defends decision to accept LSU job over Florida

Lane Kiffin is off and running in Baton Rouge, to say the least. LSU was not the only SEC school coming after him at the time, though. Kiffin found himself being heavily pursued by the Florida Gators as well. Ultimately, Kiffin decided on LSU, leaving Florida with Tulane‘s Jon Sumrall.

Naturally, this topic came up with Kiffin at the podium on Tuesday at the SEC Spring Meetings. He took some time to defend his taking the LSU job over Florida.

“A lot goes into decisions,” Kiffin said. “They have a great program. It really was not about that. It was really about LSU and the belief I had in what we could do at LSU and just how it fit and the timing of everything. So, it wasn’t really about any other program. It was specifically about LSU…

“There was a lot that went into it and a lot of conversations. Amazing program with great tradition and history. Just weighed everything out and made a decision. You’re not going to please everybody with decisions… At the end of the day, went through all kinds of different things, a number of different options, and made this decision for the next chapter.”

Of course, only time will tell if Kiffin’s decision turned out to be the right one. Both Florida and LSU enter new eras for their respective programs, wanting to get back on the right track. Kiffin will see his progress judged alongside Sumrall, whether it’s positive or negative.

We will actually get to see the two coaches face off in the near future. The first matchup between them will come during the 2027 season. Of course, no date is currently available for the game. But Florida will play host, where one of the SEC’s more underrated rivalries will take place. Kiffin being inside the Swamp should only add to the intensity.

Until then, all focus is on making sure 2026 is a successful one at LSU. Plenty of hype already surrounds the Tigers, rebuilding the roster through the NCAA transfer portal. Significantly better results than what Brian Kelly produced will be expected.

Kiffin wants to make sure long-term success is sustained. However, he knows showing out in Year One is quite important. A target or two will be on his back, mainly when LSU heads to Oxford for what might be the most anticipated college football game of the season at Ole Miss.