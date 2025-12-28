Lane Kiffin gives keys to College Football Playoff game between Georgia, Ole Miss

Georgia and Ole Miss might be sharing the field for a second time this season but the coaching matchup will be different. Kirby Smart remains on the sideline for UGA, while Pete Golding takes over at Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin is no longer a part of the equation, leaving for LSU at the conclusion of the regular season.

Kiffin lost head-to-head against Smart back in October. So if there is anyone worthy of breaking down the upcoming College Football Playoff game, it’s him. He did so on Saturday when joining the Texas Bowl broadcast, highlighting a pair of key areas.

“Powerhouse game. split the last couple matchups,” Kiffin said. “Now they’re going to play in the Sugar Bowl. I think you have the best offense in the country with now maybe one of the best defense lately. I think that’s a big part of it. Georgia didn’t punt one time in the previous matchup and really drove the length of the field the whole day. So can Ole Miss calm down Georgia’s offense and contain the QB?”

Pt. 2 of Georgia-Ole Miss in 2025 will take place in New Orleans when the calendar actually reads 2026. A New Year’s Day triple header will be capped by the Sugar Bowl — right in Kiffin’s backyard. Baton Rouge is just a short drive across I-20, taking just over an hour.

Smart is hoping the offensive firepower crosses over a few months and state lines. As Kiffin mentioned, Georgia did not punt in Athens, totalling 510 total yards and 43 points. Quarterback Gunner Stockton threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns, only for UGA to add 221 yards on the ground.

Kiffin is likely pretty invested in seeing the Ole Miss offense find success too. Not just because of his connections to the players but his future offensive coordinator, Charlie Weis Jr., is still in Oxford running the show. Providing more excitement for the LSU fanbase, against a defensive unit like Georgia, can only be a positive for him.

No prediction came from Kiffin during this segment of his time in the broadcast booth. Although he has admitted to working around the Ole Miss schedule when it comes to staff meetings. Multiple Rebel coaches are expected to join LSU once the CFP run comes to an end. At least based on what he says, Kiffin wants to see Ole Miss go all the way.