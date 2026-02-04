Lane Kiffin, LSU fire back at perceived shot from Pete Golding by adding prop at press conference

Lane Kiffin is bringing one of his favorite traditions with him from Oxford to Baton Rouge. The new LSU head coach spoke in front of the media on Wednesday, doing so with a basketball goal to his left. This is something we saw at Ole Miss, especially on the sidelines during games, for players to use as a prop.

Normally, something basketball-related at a football event is a funny crossover between the two sports. However, this one goes a little bit deeper. Kiffin brought the hoops out to clap back at something Pete Golding said during the Ole Miss College Football Playoff run. Golding was asked what has changed since Kiffin’s departure, replying, “We got rid of the basketball goal first,” via On3’s Chris Low.