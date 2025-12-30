Lane Kiffin may attend Sugar Bowl alongside Louisiana governor Jeff Landry

New LSU head coach Lane Kiffin could be in attendance when his former program, No. 6 Ole Miss, plays No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl on Thursday night, according to Yahoo! Sports‘ insider Ross Dellenger. And he could have an interesting plus-one.

Dellenger revealed Kiffin, who left the Playoff-bound Rebels for greener pastures in Baton Rouge on Nov. 30, has considered attending Thursday night’s Playoff game inside the Casaers Superdome in New Orleans alongside Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry. And discussions are far enough along that local officials are even working up potential security plans for LSU’s newest bussom buddies.

“Reached on Tuesday, officials at LSU and those with Landry did not dispute that the duo is at least considering attending the game, and security plans are being made for their arrival, those with knowledge told Yahoo Sports,” Dellenger reported Tuesday afternoon.

Landy infamously helped lead the effort to fire former Tigers head coach Brian Kelly, Kiffin’s predecessor, on Oct. 26, the day following LSU’s 49-25 home loss to Texas A&M. A few days later, on Oct. 30, Landry boldly declared then-LSU athletic director Scott Woodward would have no part in selecting LSU’s next head coach in a viral press conference from the state capitol. Woodward was subsequently fired later that day after seven years in Baton Rouge.

Amid the potential for more Kiffin-fueled distractions, the sixth-ranked Rebels (12-1) are seeking revenge for their only regular-season loss — a 43-35 defeat in Athens on Oct. 18 — when they kickoff against the back-to-back SEC Champion Bulldogs (12-1) at 8 pm ET Thursday night inside the Superdome.

Of course, should he attend the game, Kiffin won’t be the only LSU coach there onsite. In fact, he wouldn’t even be the only LSU-bound Ole Miss coach walking the Rebels sideline Thursday night. A total of six future LSU assistants returned to help coach Ole Miss throughout its Playoff run, including during the Rebels’ 41-10 first-round rout of 11th-seeded Tulane on Dec. 20 in Oxford, Miss.

That list of Rebels coaches that have already signed contracts with LSU includes offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., running backs coach Kevin Smith, tight ends coach Joe Cox, assistant QB coach Dane Stevens and receivers coaches George McDonald and Sawyer Jordan. Former Rebels defensive analyst/linebackers coach Chris Kiffin and head strength coach Nick Savage will also join Kiffin in LSU.

“It’s definitely unique,” Weis Jr. told Dellenger. “It’s certainly weird.”