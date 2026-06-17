Lane Kiffin on adding Ed Orgeron to LSU's staff: 'To have him back is even better than I thought'

The long-awaited return of Ed Orgeron to the LSU football program finally came to fruition in mid-May. Orgeron returned to the program as the special assistant to recruiting and defense. He had not coached in any capacity since being fired following the 2021 season.

Since Orgeron’s departure, LSU has yet to return to the College Football Playoff. Heading into year one of the Lane Kiffin era in Baton Rouge, adding Orgeron back to the fold was a no-brainer. After all, he was the head coach of the greatest team in program history (2019).

During an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of ‘In The Bayou with Tyrann Mathieu‘, Kiffin opened up on his relationship with Orgeron. He revealed that having Coach O back in the mix has been ‘even better than he thought’.

“He’s been telling recruits [that we go back] for 26 years. So that would make it 2000,” Kiffin said about Orgeron. “We were both assistants. I met him at USC on Pete Carroll‘s staff. It was my first college job. So, I would have been like 24 or something. He was the recruiting coordinator, and I got to learn from him how he recruited and the passion and the drive and no job is too small. Now that I’m here, I really realize that’s the Louisiana in him. There is no job too small. It doesn’t matter what his salary is, and that’s how he was back then.

“To have him back is even better than I thought. He, as you know, coached with me. Then as a head coach at Tennessee, I hired him. I took him from the Saints actually. And then at USC, which he was amazing. We signed No. 1 recruiting classes and all these great players and everything. He was always the best recruiter I’ve ever been around.”

Ed Orgeron told Lane Kiffin to ’embrace the state of Louisiana and its people’

Just two days after Orgeron’s return to the program was announced, he joined Pardon My Take for its ‘Grit Week’ finale. There, ‘Coach O’ offered Kiffin some valuable advice.

“Embrace the state of Louisiana and its people. Use it as an advantage,” Orgeron said. “Recruit them. Love them. Keep them involved. When you walk down that Tiger Walk and there’s 30,000 people, your feet are going to be that high.

“But, when you walk out of that little tunnel in that little square that’s so small, and you walk out and there’s 100,000 people screaming at the top of the lungs, it’s an energy level that you’ve never felt before. Use it as your advantage for your team. Recruit them every day.”

Coach O will make his grand return to Baton Rouge for LSU‘s season opener at home against Clemson on Sept. 5.