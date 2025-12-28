A few people currently find themselves a part of two coaching staffs. LSU head coach Lane Kiffin is allowing some future Tiger coaches to finish out the 2025 season with Ole Miss. A College Football Playoff win over Tulane means there’s another game to prepare for, facing Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

Kiffin explained how the whole process is playing out, saying LSU will meet at times when new Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding is not. Ultimately, Kiffin wants to make sure the Rebels are in a great position to win a championship. In what seems to be a difficult operation, Kiffin appears to be happy with how things are playing out.

“They’re doing a great job,” Kiffin said during Saturday’s Texas Bowl. “We saw the performance in the last game. They came back down here after that game, came down here for a couple of days, and now they’re back there. I was just on the phone with Charlie Weis. We were talking about quarterback rankings, just we were going over them tonight. So, sometimes we have our staff meetings, even though they’re back there, when Pete is done with his. Then, we get on and have our own. We’re just trying to make it work for both sides so Ole Miss can have the best chance of winning a national championship and we can also be building what we are here.”

Weis is the biggest name of the dual-coaches. He is expected to be in Baton Rouge once the Ole Miss run is done, whenever it may be. At the same time, Weis is calling plays for the Rebels and is in full control of the offense.

Ole Miss heads to New Orleans for the New Year’s Day showdown. The Caesars Superdome should be rocking for the all-SEC showdown. After all, we have already seen Georgia and Ole Miss play this season, resulting in a Bulldog win. Kiffin wants to make sure revenge can be served, helping Golding out with the structure of LSU’s meetings.

Lane Kiffin drawing from experience with coaches working in two places

Kiffin may not be personally coaching in two places. However, he is drawing from a little bit of experience when it comes to this specific situation. This was something Kirby Smart did at Alabama after taking the Georgia job in the midst of the 2015 national championship run. Kiffin admitted to drawing from that and applying it to his staff.

“I think first getting staff and it’s been an interesting timeframe with Ole Miss still playing and we’ve let some of our coaches go back and coach,” Kiffin said. “So, they’re kinda doing both jobs at the same time. And we’ve had a little practice at that. I was thinking, when I was with Coach (Nick) Saban, Kirby Smart went and took the Georgia job and then he and a couple of his coaches, including (the) defensive coordinator came back and helped us go win the national championship and then went back to Georgia.

“We’re kind of in a similar position there and so getting the staff and then now working on our own current players and then also evaluating all the players out there for the portal opening.”