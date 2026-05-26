Lane Kiffin predicts how far Ole Miss would have advanced in CFP if they let him coach

Six months ago, Lane Kiffin was faced with a career-defining ultimatum: either commit to staying at Ole Miss, or leave for LSU and allow someone else to coach the Rebels in the program’s first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. As history will show, Kiffin elected to go with the latter, and burned plenty of bridges on his way to Baton Rouge.

And in the six months since, the 51-year-old first-year LSU head coach has done a lot of reflecting on his six seasons in Oxford, as well as his chaotic exit, during multiple media interviews. One such Kiffin interview with Vanity Fair could even result in potential SEC sanctions after perceived derogatory comments about how Mississippi’s troublesome racial history impacted recruiting efforts at Ole Miss.

But, through it all, Kiffin is certain about one thing: the Rebels would’ve made the 2026 CFP National Championship game if he was allowed to coach them through the Playoffs. In fact, in a recent interview with USA Today, Kiffin even suggested Pete Golding’s promotion from defensive coordinator to head coach may have negatively impacted Ole Miss’ chances in a 31-27 loss to Miami in the national semifinal.

“[If] Pete Golding is in the press box calling the defense, that team is in the national championship,” Kiffin told USA Today. “I don’t know what happens against Indiana, because the quarterback, (Fernando Mendoza), is so good. We might win it, but we’re definitely in it. We ain’t losing to Miami.”

Kiffin’s fascinating what-if, at least from his perspective, is less of a personal shot at his predecessor’s coaching ability or leadership and more so acknowledging the benefit of role consistency, especially for a coordinator that spent all season coaching from the press box.

“[Golding] knows he calls it way better up [in the booth],” Kiffin continued, “especially when you’ve been up there all year, you know?”

Of course, Kiffin’s exodus to LSU created a massive rift within the Rebels’ coaching room, especially when he reportedly forced several assistants to choose between joining him in Baton Rouge or staying in Oxford just weeks before their first-round Playoff game against Tulane. And while Kiffin ultimately agreed to allow several future LSU assistants such as offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. to continue in their respective roles through Ole Miss’ CFP run, it wasn’t without further distractions, especially given how far the Rebels ultimately went.

Still, as he looks back on the untenable environment his tumultuous exit to LSU ultimately had on his former program, Kiffin has no doubt how things would’ve played out if he was allowed to coach Ole Miss through the Playoffs.

“If anyone wants to argue that theory, that if everything is kept intact, we’re not in the national championship, what are you going to argue?” Kiffin defiantly told USA Today.