Lane Kiffin promises LSU will win national championship during his tenure in Baton Rouge

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin made an appearance on this week’s episode of ‘In The Bayou with Tyrann Mathieu‘. There, Kiffin promised that he would bring a National Championship back to Baton Rouge during his tenure with the program.

“I don’t know how fast it’s going to happen, but we’re going to win a national championship,” Kiffin said. “We’re going to have the teams and the rosters back to the way they were playing when they were great. I don’t know how fast. It might not be today, but it’s going to happen.

“I feel it in recruiting too. Now that we’ve got our staff fully here and we know how to sell LSU because we’re meeting with everyone, it’s one of one. It’s what Nick Saban said. It’s the best job in America.”

Lane Kiffin makes a National Championship promise for LSU 👀🏆



“I don’t know how fast it’s going to happen, but we’re going to win a national championship. We’re going to have the teams and the rosters back to the way they were playing when they were great.” pic.twitter.com/z1zlZj0j55 — In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu (@InTheBayouPod) June 17, 2026

LSU has not won a National Championship, or made an appearance in the College Football Playoff, since the 2019 season. Since then, the Tigers have compiled a 47-29 record and have been ranked in the top-15 of the final AP Rankings of the season just once (No. 13 in 2023). Kiffin, who led Ole Miss to the CFP for the first time in program history before taking the LSU job last season, is looking to change that.

LSU is seeking first National Title since 2019 season

Last week, On3’s experts were asked whether or not Kiffin’s inaugural roster at LSU can contend for a title right away. Ari Wasserman of ‘Andy & Ari’ was adamant that not only can the Tigers be in the hunt for a National Championship immediately, they should be in the hunt for a National Championship immediately.

“Yes. There’s been a tremendous amount of investment into LSU‘s football program. Not just long term, but for this specific season,” Wasserman said. “I mean, when you think about how much they had to spend to buy out Brian Kelly, bring in Lane Kiffin, to flip the roster and not just flip it, but bring in essential pieces like Sam Leavitt. They even got a luxury item that they probably weren’t even on the lookout for until it became available in offensive tackle Jordan Seaton.

“When you look at the pure numbers that are at play here when it comes to what they invested, I think you’d be insane to not think that this is a team that, you know, should expect to win championships. Patience has not ever been synonymous with places like LSU and Baton Rouge. That certainly doesn’t apply to now, during a time in which you can flip a roster faster than ever before. I can bet you that Lane Kiffin knows and everyone else knows that the expectation is to compete for not only a Playoff spot, but to win games in the Playoff with this roster.”

LSU opens its 2026 campaign at home against Clemson on Sept. 5.