Lane Kiffin questions Kirby Smart's love for SEC title game: "Did he love it when he lost his quarterback?"

Conference championship games might come at the expense of an extended College Football Playoff. Moving to 16 or 24 teams likely means great traditions, such as the SEC Championship, might no longer exist in college football. Not everybody is happy about the idea. Georgia‘s Kirby Smart has routinely discussed how much he enjoys the event.

Naturally, not everybody agrees with him. Lane Kiffin pointed to one specific moment when questioning Smart’s SEC Championship affinity — Carson Beck‘s injury in 2024 vs. Texas. If there had been no game to be played in Atlanta, Beck would have been healthy moving forward.

“He can say he loves the game but did he love it when he lost his quarterback in the game?” Kiffin asked at SEC Media Days.

Beck hurt his elbow just before the two teams walked into the halftime locker room. He wound up missing the remainder of the game (outside of one play), leaving the quarterback duties to Gunner Stockton. Georgia won the game, earned another SEC title, but lost a massive player in its quest to win a national championship.