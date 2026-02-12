Lane Kiffin reacts to images from Trinidad Chambliss' injunction hearing

On Thursday, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss had his injunction hearing with hopes to retain eligibility while he continues his battle with the NCAA. Former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin quoted a tweet from On3’s Brad Logan that included two photos from the courtroom, expressing his displeasure with the situation.

In the quote tweet, Kiffin tagged Ole Miss football and Chambliss’ attorney, Tom Mars. The NCAA denied Chambliss’ eligibility appeal on Feb. 4. While Chambliss and Ole Miss filed a reconsideration to the NCAA, they are also seeking help from the state’s legal system.

Specifically, Chambliss is seeking an injunction, which would grant him eligibility until the court rules otherwise. If Chambliss plays next season, it would be his sixth at the collegiate level.

No way this scene is actually within the last 50 years right?? 🤦‍♂️

Free 🇹🇹 @TomMarsLaw @OleMissFB https://t.co/ao8Slvg2bv — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) February 12, 2026

Chambliss transferred to Ole Miss ahead of the 2025 campaign after spending four years at Division II program Ferris State. Chambliss began the season at Ole Miss as a backup, but took over starting duties in Week 3 after Austin Simmons suffered an injury.

Chambliss had a breakout season and led the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinals. Though Chambliss spent four seasons at Ferris State, he only played in two of them.

He redshirted in 2021 after seeing no action. He didn’t make any appearances in the 2022 campaign, either. Chambliss sought a medical redshirt for that season, claiming he battled respiratory issues, which ultimately led to the removal of his tonsils. Alas, the NCAA has refused to agree with Chambliss’ narrative.

The result of Chambliss’ injunction hearing on Thursday will have massive implications for Ole Miss’ 2026 season. Chambliss has already agreed to return to Ole Miss next season if he receives eligibility. The deal is reportedly worth millions of dollars.

Chambliss would be a highly-touted prospect if he entered the 2026 NFL Draft, but he hopes to play one more season at the collegiate level. Chambliss finished this past season with 3,937 passing yards, 527 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns.

Next season will be Ole Miss’ first with Pete Golding as its full-time head coach. He was promoted to HC after Lane Kiffin left the program for LSU ahead of the CFP. Ole Miss has supported Trinidad Chambliss throughout this process.

“The NCAA Athletics Eligibility Subcommittee’s decision to deny Trinidad’s appeal is indefensible in light of the undisputed facts,” Ole Miss said in a statement. “The NCAA staff and subcommittee asserted that Trinidad was not denied the opportunity to compete during the 2022 season, despite the reality that he did not dress for a single game while suffering from severe, incapacitating medical conditions.

“Those conditions were fully and contemporaneously documented by his treating physician, yet this waiver request was still denied when it should have been approved at the NCAA staff level. Trinidad’s representatives will continue to pursue all available legal remedies, and we will publicly stand behind Trinidad while holding the NCAA accountable for a decision that fails to align with its own rules, precedent, and the documented medical record.”