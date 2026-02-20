Lane Kiffin reacts to LSU comeback win at Ole Miss in women's basketball

Although No. 17 Ole Miss entered the fourth quarter with a 63-54 lead Thursday night, No. 7 LSU would get the last laugh in Oxford. The Tigers outscored the Rebels 24-7 in the final quarter of play, notching the 78-70 win to improve to 23-4 (9-4) on the season.

Many dubbed the game the ‘Lane Kiffin Bowl,’ as the game featured the head football coach’s former program (Ole Miss) and new program (LSU). Following the win for the Bayou Bengals, Kiffin took to X/Twitter to share his feelings.

“#BTA,” Kiffin wrote. BTA, which stands for “belt to ass,” has become a commonly used phrase after a win. Michael Irvin, most recently, has gone viral after Miami football wins for taking off his belt and shouting the phrase while smacking a wall/Gatorade cooler.

LSU trailed by as many as 13 points in the win and entered the fourth quarter trailing by nine points. Kim Mulkey‘s team, however, held Ole Miss to 0-17 shooting from the floor in the final quarter of play. The Rebels’ 0-17 mark tied for the most field goal attempts without a make in the fourth quarter of a Division I game in the past five seasons, per CBB Analytics.

Ole Miss enjoyed best atmosphere of season for game against LSU, ‘Kiffin Bowl’

The Tigers enjoyed a monstrous performance from junior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley in the win. Fulwiley contributed a season-high 26 points on 10-18 shooting from the field. Senior guard Flau’jae Johnson was LSU‘s only other scorer in double-digits (18 points). It wasn’t the best scoring night for LSU, but holding Ole Miss to 35% shooting from the field got the job done.

“I think we came together and realized that wherever we got to do whatever it takes to win this game,” Fulwiley said postgame. “We work on playing together on offense and defense in practice, so I think we just kind of put that out there on the court. It worked out for us.”

Prior to Thursday night’s game, Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin claimed that she was ‘expecting more’ fans following their win over No. 21 Tennessee on Tuesday. Kiffin quote tweeted McCain, saying, “Don’t worry it will be #justdifferent tonight @YolettMcCuin. They will show up for (the LSU game.”

Kiffin was right, as Thursday night’s game featured an attendance of 7,424 rowdy Rebel fans. Tuesday’s game against Tennessee featured just 3,335 fans, meaning the Tigers brought an extra 4,089 fans to town. Although Ole Miss enjoyed its best atmosphere of the season, LSU walked out of Oxford with a quality win with March on the horizon.