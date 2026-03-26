Lane Kiffin reacts to LSU hiring Will Wade away from NC State

After months of rampant speculation, LSU officially parted ways with head coach Matt McMahon and brought back former head coach Will Wade to lead the basketball program on Thursday.

Wade had previously served as LSU‘s head coach from 2017-2022, where he led the Tigers to a 105-51 (55-33) record with three NCAA Tournament appearances. In March 2022, however, LSU fired him after receiving a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA related to alleged recruiting violations.

He received a two-year show cause as a result of the investigation and served a 10-game suspension upon his hiring at McNeese State. He excelled at McNeese, spent the 2025-26 season at NC State, and now returns to Baton Rouge.

Newly hired LSU football head coach, Lane Kiffin, reacted to the move on X/Twitter.

LSU‘s big four sports now feature some of the most heralded coaches in collegiate sports; Lane Kiffin (football), Will Wade (men’s basketball), Kim Mulkey (women’s basketball), and Jay Johnson (baseball).

Will Wade releases statement following departure from NC State, return to LSU

“I want to take a moment to sincerely thank North Carolina State University, Athletic Director Boo Corrigan, and the entire administration for the opportunity to be a part of something special,” Wade wrote in a statement following his departure from NC State. “From day one, everything that was promised to me and my staff was delivered — and then some.

“From the operational support, to the quality of people in the building, to the resources and facilities — we were given every tool needed to compete at the highest level. That kind of commitment is rare, and it speaks volumes about the leadership and vision here at NC State.

“I also want to specifically acknowledge Boo Corrigan‘s leadership. He is thoughtful, decisive, and deeply committed to doing things the right way. NC State is in very good hands with him leading the department, and I have no doubt the program will continue to thrive under his guidance.

“This was not an easy decision, because of how much respect and appreciation I have for this program and this university. But the opportunity to return to Louisiana State University is deeply personal. It’s a chance to go home — to a place that means a great deal to me and my family.

“I’ll always be grateful fo my time here, the relationships we built, and the foundation we helped strengthen. NC State is positioned for continued success and I’ll be cheering them on moving forward.”