Lane Kiffin reacts to seeing himself on satirical Mardi Gras parade float

Lane Kiffin is getting his first taste of Mardi Gras as a member of the Louisiana community this year. He was even given his own float at the Knights of Chaos parade on Thursday night in New Orleans.

The Knights of Chaos is a satirical parade that’s been running since 2000, and Kiffin wasn’t safe from getting poked fun at with the float. It depicted him in LSU‘s purple and gold with a crop top displaying ‘Kiffin’ across the front. He’s wearing his signature visor with his hands on his hope. A sign reading “Ole Misstake” sits at his feet surrounded by dollar bills.

Yes, Kiffin has seen the float — and it appears he has found the humor in it. The new LSU football coach reacted to it on social media as the float displaying his likeness made the rounds on the streets of New Orleans ahead of Mardi Gras weekend.

There’s an alternative angle from a crowd member, which captures the other side of the float. This side shows Kiffin’s daughter, Landry, alongside LSU star linebacker West Weeks. The two are a couple, and a quote bubble coming from Weeks’ mouth reads, “Who’s your daddy?”

The Knights of Chaos parade was the first of three parades in uptown New Orleans on Thursday night. The Knights of Babylon and Krewe of Muses parades followed. They’re three of many parades leading up to Mardi Gras on Tuesday.

For Kiffin, he’s been busy on the recruiting trail since arriving in Baton Rouge. On top of LSU’s No. 2 overall class in the NCAA transfer portal, Kiffin will welcome in the No. 12 overall recruiting class per the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services.

As it stands, 58 new faces in total will enter the LSU program from those two classes. This group will look to help lead the Tigers back to the College Football Playoff. For now, perhaps they’ll get to enjoy themselves with some Mardi Gras festivities in the meantime.