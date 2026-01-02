With Ole Miss’ Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, Lane Kiffin will receive another bonus. Per the terms of his contract at LSU, he will get the $500,000 he would have gotten from the Rebels for advancing to the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Kiffin was already set to receive a payout as a result of Ole Miss’ first-round win over Tulane. That set him up for a $250,000 payday, which was the amount he would have received from the school if he was coaching in the game. Now, that figure will go up.

After Kiffin’s high-profile departure for LSU, Pete Golding took over as Ole Miss’ full-time head coach. But the Tigers said they would include “ancillary benefits” in Kiffin’s deal with the Rebels, and that means a $500,000 payout because his former program is advancing in the CFP.

Kiffin’s high-profile departure for LSU came after Ole Miss took down Mississippi State to complete the first 11-win regular season in program history. It also helped the Rebels virtually secure a spot in the College Football Playoff, and they hosted the first-round game on Saturday.

Per the terms of Kiffin’s contract at Ole Miss, there would be two more escalators if the Rebels keep going in the CFP. His payout would increase to $750,000 if they advance to the national championship and go up to $1 million if Ole Miss wins it all. LSU vowed to pay that same amount after Kiffin’s departure prior to the postseason.

“Coach will be entitled to receive a payment in an amount equal to the amount Coach would have been entitled to receive had he remained Head Coach at Coach’s immediate prior employer and coached the prior employer’s football team through the 2025-26 CFP,” Kiffin’s contract at LSU reads. “… If applicable, the payment under this section may be paid from affiliated foundation funds and shall be paid within 30 days following the prior employer’s team being eliminated from the 2025-26 CFP.”

Ole Miss takes down Georgia in thrilling Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss and Georgia square off in a thriller at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Thursday. The two teams combined to score 30 points in the fourth quarter as the Rebels rallied to take down the Bulldogs, 39-34.

Trinidad Chambliss had a monster day, completing 30 of 46 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns. Harrison Wallace III also had a career night, hauling in nine receptions for 156 yards and a touchdown. De’Zhaun Stribling also had a big performance with seven receptions for 122 yards.

For Golding, it marks a second straight victory as head coach after taking over for Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss will now get ready to take on Miami in the Fiesta Bowl.