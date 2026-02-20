Lane Kiffin refutes Yolett McPhee-McCuin's claim that he doesn't like women's sports

The beef between LSU football head coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss women’s basketball head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin is the gift that keeps on giving.

Kiffin and McPhee-McCuin have been going at each other for the past few days, leading up to Thursday night’s game between his new program (LSU) and his old program (Ole Miss). LSU came out on top 78-70 in Oxford, prompting Kiffin to take to X/Twitter to share his feelings.

“#BTA,” Kiffin tweeted. BTA, which stands for “belt to ass,” has become a commonly used phrase after a win. Along with that tweet, Kiffin tweeted, “Thanks for helping out the attendance @YolettMcCuin was begging for (LSU). Glad they showed up. Great competitive game early ladies!!! #justdifferent.”

Prior to the game, McPhee-McCuin claimed that she was ‘expecting more’ fans following their win over No. 21 Tennessee on Tuesday. Kiffin quote tweeted McCain, saying, “Don’t worry it will be #justdifferent tonight @YolettMcCuin. They will show up for (the LSU) game.”

Kiffin was right, as Thursday night’s game featured an attendance of 7,424 rowdy Rebel fans. Tuesday’s game against Tennessee featured just 3,335 fans, meaning the Tigers brought an extra 4,089 fans to town. Although Ole Miss enjoyed its best atmosphere of the season, LSU walked out of Oxford with a quality win with March on the horizon.

Lane Kiffin refutes McPhee-McCuin’s claim that he ‘doesn’t like women’s sports’

Friday morning, McPhee-McCuin returned to social media to call out Kiffin for going at her directly in multiple tweets.

“Have y’all ever heard of a football coach, tagging a WBB coach, after a game? This guy doesn’t even like women’s sports! Cope harder! #GoldingEra,” McPhee-McCuin tweeted.

Along with that tweet, McPhee-McCuin tweeted out a video from last year’s Ole Miss Celebrity Softball Game, in which she struck out Kiffin. Along with the video, she stated, “Special thanks to my CFP coach Pete Golding and squad for coming to the game! Wasn’t his first one either! Looking (forward) to supporting our coach that has won a CFP game in the fall! Let’s say goodbye to the past Rebs, just like I did after this!”

The claim that Kiffin doesn’t like women’s sports obviously did not sit well with him. He promptly responded to that tweet, saying, “Not true. Love women’s sports.” Along with the statement, Kiffin attached an image of him attending an LSU women’s basketball game alongside head coach Kim Mulkey. He also attached a photo of him throwing out the first pitch at an Ole Miss softball game.

It appears as if Kiffin has decided to end the beef for now, as he congratulated McPhee-McCuin on all of her success at Ole Miss since taking over in 2018. “The change you have brought to Ole Miss is amazing!!! I remember the first year. You have built it into a premier program in the country!!!” Kiffin wrote.

Since taking over the program, McPhee-McCuin has led Ole Miss to a 142-99 record with two Sweet Sixteen appearances.