LSU will officially wrap up the 2025 season on Saturday, facing Houston in the Texas Bowl. Frank Wilson also ends his time with the Tigers, spending the last four games as the interim head coach. From there, Lane Kiffin takes over after coming to Baton Rouge via Ole Miss.

While he might not officially be in charge, Kiffin is still expected to be inside NRG Stadium to watch LSU play Houston. Athletic director Vege Ausberry confirmed as such ahead of kickoff to Jacques Doucet of WFAB. Wilson will still be the one leading the team out onto the field, meaning Kiffin gets to experience the game as a fan of sorts.

LSU finished the regular season with a record of 7-5. Two of those wins came with Wilson at the helm, as did two of the losses. Last time out, a sour taste came in the form of a loss to Oklahoma in Norman. Not how anybody wanted to end the 12-game schedule but the Texas Bowl provides an opportunity to right the ship.

Players wearing purple and gold have continued to fight despite coaching changes. Wilson was an immensely popular figure inside the locker room. He, too, will be departing the program after Saturday night, reversing Kiffin, and heading to Ole Miss.

More on Lane Kiffin, early days with LSU

Kiffin officially became LSU’s head coach shortly after the Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Days or even weeks of speculation surrounded the move, with a couple of other programs being involved in the process. Florida was one of them before ultimately landing with Jon Sumrall.

The move was an instant one, something Kiffin did not necessarily want. His goal was to coach with Ole Miss through the entire 2025 season. A spot in the College Football Playoff was looking likely and eventually fulfilled thanks to the 11-1 season produced by Kiffin. But Ole Miss AD Keith Carter decided against allowing Kiffin to coach the team, instead handing the keys over to Pete Golding on a full-time basis.

Instead, beginning to lay the foundation for ’26 begins. Kiffin showed up just ahead of National Signing Day, locking down a few key recruits. And you know he is eager for the NCAA transfer portal to open in the coming days. LSU is looking for a quick turnaround, working great with Kiffin’s philosophy in team building during recent offseasons.