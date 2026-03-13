The Cavinder Twins just keep on trolling former Georgia/Miami quarterback Carson Beck.

Just one day after Beck’s ex-girlfriend Hanna Cavinder shared a photo with his former Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, a picture of the twins with LSU head coach Lane Kiffin was posted.

The tweet was hilariously captioned, ‘beat them like we did (Carson Beck) in 2024!” Prior to his departure for LSU, Lane Kiffin‘s Ole Miss Rebels dominated No. 3 Georgia (led by Beck) 28-10 on Nov. 9, 2024.

Hanna Cavinder has been vocal about her relationship with Carson Beck since their split last year. Last March, Cavinder unfollowed Beck on social media and deleted their photos together. Now, the head coach social media king Lane Kiffin is getting in on the action.

The pair’s breakup came shortly after Beck transferred to Miami after spending two years as the starting quarterback at Georgia. At the time, the Cavinder twins were playing college basketball for the Hurricanes. Though, Hanna denied having anything to do with his transfer to the ACC program at the time.

Hanna and her sister played for Miami during the 2022-23 and 2024-25 seasons. The Cavinder Twins spent their first three college basketball seasons at Fresno State and decided not to play during the 2023-24 season to pursue other ventures.

Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder have been separated for just over a year

Beck excelled at Miami, leading the Hurricanes to a 10-2 regular season record and the No. 10 seed in the College Football Playoff. There, Miami won three games before falling to Indiana in the National Championship Game. Beck passed for 3,813 yards (fourth most in NCAA) and 30 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in his final season of college football.

He is projected as the third quarterback off the board in Mel Kiper Jr.‘s most recent QB rankings update, behind Indiana‘s Fernando Mendoza and Alabama‘s Ty Simpson. Over the course of his career, he was a member of two National Championship teams and was named Second Team All-SEC (2023) and Third Team All-ACC (2025).

For the Cavinder twins, they’ve maintained their successful presence on social media. They were top NIL earners during their career and boast 4.5 million followers on their shared TikTok account and have signed a laundry list of deals with Boost Mobile, Under Armour, WWE, Victoria’s Secret Pink, Crocs and energy drink brand Ghost.

On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this article.