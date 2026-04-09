LSU head coach Lane Kiffin just couldn’t resist throwing a friendly jab at Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding and former Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze on Thursday. It was too easy for him to go for.

During the Ole Miss Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, Golding was filmed hitting a tee shot. Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss also participated in the event. Kiffin swiftly took to social media on Thursday, comparing Golding’s golf swing to Freeze’s.

“Looking just like @CoachHughFreeze buddy,” Kiffin wrote. “Great swing @CoachGolding.”

Freeze, who was let go at Auburn this past season following a 4-5 start to the year, was notorious for his love of golf. Freeze was listed as a 7.6 handicap in the past, which is very good. Last November, CBS Sports reported that Freeze came out to the golf course without clubs to watch guys play golf on the Friday before a Saturday home game.

“The only problem we didn’t foresee is that he wanted to play golf way more than coach anymore!” one booster told CBS Sports.

Lane Kiffin, Pete Golding, and Hugh Freeze have all coached at Ole Miss

At the end of the day, the jab is a friendly one between the three current/former Ole Miss head coaches. Freeze served as the head man in Oxford from 2012-2016, Kiffin reigned from 2020-2025, and Golding is on the cusp of kicking off his first full season as the Rebels’ head coach. Golding served as Kiffin’s defensive coordinator from 2023-2025, before assuming head coaching duties following Kiffin’s departure for LSU just before the 2025-26 College Football Playoff got underway.

With Golding leading the way, Ole Miss won two College Football Playoff games and advanced to the Semifinal of the event, where it lost to Miami in the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. With the return of Heisman candidate quarterback Trinidad Chambliss following a long and winding legal battle, the Rebels seem poised to once again battle for the SEC crown.

LSU, however, will have a say in that. Now led by Kiffin and transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt, the Tigers are seeking a return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. LSU and Ole Miss are scheduled to collide in a monstrous matchup in Week 3 of the 2026 college football season, which will surely be one of the most anticipated regular season games in recent SEC history.