Lane Kiffin's year on X: Breaking down the data, top tweets of 2025

Throughout his time at Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin became one of college football’s social media stars. Whether it’s trolling other coaches or sharing his thoughts on the game, he’s especially active on X with nearly 849,000 followers.

In fact, Kiffin became one of the Top 25 college sports influencers and creators on X in 2025, according to data from SocialPruf. He generated more than 478 million impressions during his final year at Ole Miss and his first month as the head coach at LSU.

Kiffin posted more than 1,170 times in 2025, averaging more than 400k impressions. Here is the full breakdown of the data for his account, per SocialPruf.

Impressions: 478 million

478 million Posts: 1,170

1,170 Average impressions (per post): 408,000

408,000 Likes: 2.82 million

2.82 million Comments: 104,000

Kiffin’s X account became especially active during the 2025 college football season, starting with a surge in September. But the peak came in late November and early December as he weighed his future. Rumors swirled about whether he would leave Ole Miss for LSU while the Rebels’ season was still going.

Ultimately, Kiffin chose to leave, and his announcement became his most-viewed post of 2025. Here are his Top 10 posts, based on impressions.

Nov. 30, 2025

Impressions: 50.5 million

On Nov. 30, 2025, Lane Kiffin announced he intended to take the head coach job at LSU. The decision was a landmark moment in the coaching carousel, especially since he left Ole Miss as the Rebels waited to find out their fate in the College Football Playoff. The post generated more than 50.5 million impressions.

Nov. 30, 2025

Impressions: 21.7 million

Also Nov. 30, Kiffin posted a photo of a Bengal Tiger inside the LSU facility. It marked his first Tigers-related post after taking the job and included a tiger emoji as the caption.

Dec. 1, 2025

Impressions: 14.7 million

Two days later, on Dec. 1, Kiffin shared two more photos from inside the LSU building. One featured the College Football Playoff trophy from the 2019 national championship team, as well as the four BCS national title trophies on the wall, while the other had the program’s three Heisman Trophies.

Oct. 18, 2025

Impressions: 9.47 million

In October, Miss Terry confirmed Nick Saban would not be taking the Penn State head coach job because they were having “too much fun” during his retirement. She also said they didn’t want to take opportunities away from “baby coaches” like Kirby Smart and Lane Kiffin, who reposted the quote and thanked her.

Nov. 28, 2025

At the office now. Pops thumbs up!! Wish I could hug you right now and you could guide me. Love ya pic.twitter.com/Q85xtp2qI3 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 29, 2025

Impressions: 8.3 million

On Black Friday, Ole Miss took down Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl to keep the trophy in Oxford. Afterward, Kiffin posted a photo of it and paid tribute to his late father, Monte, who passed away in 2024.

Jan. 13, 2025

Impressions: 6.75 million

One of Lane Kiffin’s first posts on X in 2025, he reposted a post from viral ring girl and content creator Sydney Thomas on the golf course with Nick Saban. He captioned it, “We have the answer,” seemingly referencing a comment from Thomas about an SEC coach sending her a DM on Instagram.

Sept. 22, 2025

Take the over — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) September 23, 2025

Impressions: 6.46 million

As Ole Miss got ready to take on LSU in 2025, Kiffin’s daughter Landry went public about her relationship with Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks. Lane Kiffin responded to user @MikeyOver1 and told him to “take the over.”

Nov. 26, 2025

Impressions: 6.16 million

On Nov. 26, Kiffin shared a photo from his family’s Thanksgiving. At the time, the rumors were starting to grow about his future, and the post generated 6.16 million impressions on X as fans looked for indications about a decision.

July 14, 2025

Impressions: 5.87 million

On July 14, “The Catfish Girl” Hannah Barron posted photos of some of her latest catches from the summer. Lane Kiffin reposted it and told the Alabama native to #ComeToTheSip in a post that received 5.87 million impressions.

Dec. 27, 2025

Impressions: 5.67 million

Lane Kiffin’s 10th-most popular post on X in 2025 was after one of his famous hot yoga sessions. He captioned it “#432,” which is a studio in Oxford, and later confirmed his sister-in-law and niece were in the photo.

Through his tenure at LSU, Lane Kiffin remains one of college football’s top personalities on X. He already has a mantra, “#JustDifferent,” and continues to be part of the conversation on social media.