Latest ACC recruiting rankings for the Class of 2027

With official visits beginning across the country, Rivals is taking a look at where things stand in each conference ahead of the busiest few months of the calendar. Next up: the ACC.

The league has been dominated by Miami in recent years after Clemson‘s long run of success under Dabo Swinney, and that doesn’t look to be changing anytime soon. But a few new contenders have emerged at the top of the list with Virginia Tech and Cal bringing in strong classes thus far under new coaches James Franklin and Tosh Lupoi.

This list will see some major movement over the next few months as commitments and decommitments come flying in. But here’s a quick look at where things stand in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings as May comes to a close:

15 total commits

2 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 4 three-stars

Top Commit: CB Donte Wright, No. 8 NATL. (No. 2 CB)

The Hurricanes are in line for another elite class under Mario Cristobal and are looking to do even better than their No. 8 finish in 2026. Wright and fellow five-star Nick Lennear are the two headliners, but the ‘Canes have three more top-100 commits in quarterback Israel Abrams, cornerback Ai’King Hall and linebacker AJ Randle Jr., who pledged earlier this month. Miami is also loading up along the lines with blue-chippers Jatori Williams and Sean Tatum on offense, along with Ezekiel Ayangbile on the defensive side.

12 total commits

0 five-stars | 6 four-stars | 6 three-stars

Top Commit: WR Jamarin Simmons, No. 101 NATL. (No. 19 WR)

Swinney and Co. have taken a step back from their elite recruiting classes of the late 2010s, but they’re hoping to get things back on track with this group. They’ve been hot so far in the month of May with five commitments and will look to add to that as official visitors make their way to campus. Simmons is one of the nation’s most dynamic pass-catchers, something that four-star quarterback commit Kharim Hughley likes to see. The Tigers also have commitments from fellow blue-chippers Trey Wimbley and Gary Walker at the offensive skill positions.

15 total commits

0 five-stars | 5 four-stars | 10 three-stars

Top Commit: QB Peter Bourque, No. 82 NATL. (No. 7 QB)

James Franklin worked miracles last year when he took over in Blacksburg. On the day he was hired, the Hokies’ class ranked outside the top-100 nationally and was in need of a total rebuild. He did that and more, ultimately signing a top-30 crop to kick off his tenure. With some time under his belt, he is off to a similarly hot start in 2027 with a class that ranks No. 17 nationally. The Hokies beat out Georgia and Penn State for Bourque, the nation’s top uncommitted passer at the time. He is flanked by blue-chippers Jordan Karhoff, Joseph Buchanan, Chase Johnson, JP Jones-Priest — all of whom have committed since April 1.

14 total commits

0 five-stars | 4 four-stars | 10 three-stars

Top Commit: CB Allen Evans, No. 122 NATL. (No. 17 CB)

Jeff Brohm has been the model of consistency at Louisville the last few years, but has done so without particularly strong high school recruiting. The Cardinals’ 2026 class finished 49th nationally, while the 2025 class was all the way down at No. 68. They’ve taken a different tact this cycle, and it’s paying off. U of L is comfortably inside the top-25, led by Evans and fellow four-stars D’Angelo White, Ja’Hyde Brown and Chuck Alexander Jr.. Safety Jordan Haskins is another who could see his stock rise in blue-chip territory over the coming months as well.

11 total commits

0 five-stars | 4 four-stars | 6 three-stars

Top Commit: WR Charles Davis, No. 127 NATL. (No. 21 WR)

The Golden Bears needed a serious injection of talent and excitement around the program, and Tosh Lupoi has brought exactly that. Cal sits on the cusp of a top-25 class after finished 52nd nationally a year ago and No. 14 in the ACC. They’ve done so by prioritizing in-state prospects. Eight of their 11 commits hail from the Golden State, led by Davis, one of the country’s best wideouts. They won out earlier in the spring for Troy Bowens, and scooped up two key secondary pieces in safety Myles Baker and cornerback Duvay Williams.

Where the rest of the ACC stands in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings

6. Florida State – 87.185

7. NC State – 86.843

8. SMU – 86.822

9. Syracuse – 86.637

10. Stanford – 84.908

11. Duke – 84.679

12. Pittsburgh – 84.319

13. Boston College – 83.937

14. Virginia – 83.8191

15. North Carolina – 83.192

16. Wake Forest – 83.123

17. Georgia Tech – 82.078