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The Latest on Kentucky's Recent Transfer Visitors

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck44 minutes agoPolacheckKSR
Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope after winning a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 17, 2026. © Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope after winning a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 17, 2026. © Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

KSR+ has the latest intel on a trio of recent visitors for Kentucky in the transfer portal, as Mark Pope looks to land more commitments.

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