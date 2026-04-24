The Latest on Kentucky's Recent Transfer Visitors

The Latest on Kentucky's Recent Transfer Visitorsby: Jacob Polacheck44 minutes agoPolacheckKSRRead In AppKentucky basketball coach Mark Pope after winning a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 17, 2026. © Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesKSR+ has the latest intel on a trio of recent visitors for Kentucky in the transfer portal, as Mark Pope looks to land more commitments.