A lawsuit involving Alabama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. and an Oklahoma student has been thrown out by Cleveland County Judge Thad Balkman. This comes via The Norman Transcript, which says the incident stems from the 2024 football game in Norman.

Oklahoma was on the precipice of upsetting Alabama when fans started to spill onto the field prematurely. That’s where Holden Moxley was allegedly hit by Kirkpatrick in the back of the head, leading to a concussion.

“Moxley, an OU fan, alleged that Kirkpatrick struck him in the back of the head, resulting in a concussion. This incident happened during the premature rushing of the field. The incident was captured on video and released to The Oklahoman in 2025. In the video, Moxley, a 17-year-old at the time, is on the field as fans are being cleared off to complete the game.

“Moxley gestures toward the camera with his arms and is smiling. Moxley is then seen gesturing toward Kirkpatrick, who is walking off the field. Moxley goes to take a selfie with Kirkpatrick in the background. Kirkpatrick punches Moxley in the back of the head and turns away.”

Judge Balkman threw out the case due to warnings displayed by Oklahoma regarding storming the field. Signs were shown inside Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium before the moment took place. Balkman ruled that Moxey was aware of the risk ahead of time.

“Moxley pursued actual and punitive damages, but the case was thrown out as Balkman ruled that Moxley had plenty of warnings and notices about personal harm,” The Norman Transcript said in their report. “Balkman ruled that Moxley was aware of the risk and is therefore personally liable to any harm inflicted.”

Kirkpatrick was a true freshman at the time of the incident. He did not record any statistics in the game, as Oklahoma won 24-3. This gave Alabama its third loss of the season, basically ending their chances of making the College Football Playoff. As for Oklahoma, head coach Brent Venables used it as a major springboard for the program.

Unfortunately, off-field issues have been a problem for Kirkpatrick. He spent time during the 2025 season suspended for an unrelated arrest. Head coach Kalen DeBoer indefinitely suspended Kirkpatrick in the early stages of November, not playing in the final four games of the regular season, the SEC Championship, or two College Football Playoff games.

Kirkpatrick recently got back onto the practice field during spring ball as preparations for 2026 are underway in Tuscaloosa.