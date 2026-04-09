LB Nathan Jones locks in one Big 12 official visit
Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge linebacker Nathan Jones made the move to the West Valley in the offseason.
He started 2026 with three offers, but his presence at a loaded Desert Edge has him in double-digits now.
“The move has been good,” said Jones. “The first day I got here, I got Arizona, then I got Washington, San Diego State and Fresno State.
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Kansas State also offered and now they’re set for his first official visit.
“I’m going to Kansas State on June 12-14,” said Jones.
More schools could be coming through too.
“I think Iowa State probably, Wisconsin, Arizona State and Oregon, they all want to watch me move around,” said Jones.
Arizona is also making a push for him and he’s working to line up an official visit after he took an unofficial during the fall.
The 6-3, 230-pounder said most of his attention is coming as an outside linebacker.