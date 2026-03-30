Legendary Minnesota Wrestling coach J Robinson dies at 79

Legendary Minnesota Wrestling coach J Robinson passed away at the age of 79 Sunday, according to a release from the program. Robinson coached the Gophers for 30 years, most recently in 2016.

A National Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee in 2005, Robinson is regarded as one of the best coaches of his era. He was named the Dan Gable Coach of the year by WIN Magazine three times (1998, 2001 and ’12).

In addition to his college accolades as a coach, Robinson was involved on the national and international level. He was an assistant coach on four straight Olympic squads: 1976, ’80, ’84 and ’88. Robinson was also the head coach of the United States team for the 1983 Pan American Games.

“Robinson led the Gophers for 30 seasons from the 1985-86 campaign through the 2015-16 season,” the release read. “He developed an environment of excellence over those three decades that saw Minnesota rise to elite status in college wrestling. His teams claimed three national championships, while the three-time National Coach of the Year developed 65 All-Americans, 14 individual National Champions, six Big Ten team titles and 31 different Big Ten champions accounting for 49 individual titles.

“All told, Robinson’s wrestlers amassed a total of 126 All-America honors, including a NCAA-record 10 All-Americans during the National Championship run in 2001. His .753 winning percentage and 440 dual meet victories are both program records.”

As a wrestler, Robinson was a member of two US World Teams in 1970 and ’71, placing fourth and fifth, respectively. He was also Team USA’s 1972 Olympic Games rep.

An Oklahoma State alum (1969), Robinson was a member of the school’s ROTC program and left as a Distinguished Military Graduate. Robinson then attended Airborne and Ranger School, as well as Jungle Warfare School, before beginning his tour in Vietnam. The former wrestler and coach’s accomplishments in Ranger School included becoming an Honor Graduate, and his first duty station was the officer in charge of the small arms department.

Robinson was also known for his Intensive Wrestling Camp, founded in 1978. It lasted until 2021. It focused on physical preparation, mental toughness and life skills development.

“J Robinson Intensive Camps are best known for the iconic 28-Day Intensive Camp — known as the most challenging athletic camp in the country for more than four decades — and for the I DID IT shirt, an award for athletes who earned enough points during camp through hard work to qualify,” a description read. Robinson used his military training as a guide for the wrestling camp.