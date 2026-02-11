As the Big Ten and SEC continue to rise among Power Four conferences, the two continue to make their mark on the College Football Playoff. But to Lincoln Riley, they’ve made the rankings process even more difficult for the selection committee.

Riley, speaking with On3’s J.D. PicKell on The Hard Count, said he sees a gap between the Big Ten and the SEC and the rest of the power conferences. He cited strength of schedule as a factor in that considering the talent level in both leagues.

But with that, Riley argued the selection process is even more challenging for the committee. He said it’s hard to compare the two conferences’ schedules to others.

“I think it’s pretty clear that the Big Ten and SEC have, obviously, separated themselves,” Riley said. “And I think everybody in college football understands that. That’s just the reality of where the situation is, in terms of the schedules. Not everybody wants to sit there and debate those two conferences, but the reality is both conferences are fantastic. Both conferences, you play elite level teams very, very often. The strength of schedules, all that, are very different.

“That’s honestly, I think, as these two leagues have [risen], I think it’s made ranking – playoff rankings, all that – in my opinion, that much more difficult because the discrepancy in schedules right now, to me, it’s never been higher in college football than where it is right now. So you’re asking humans to do a very, very difficult job, given how we currently rank teams.”

With Indiana’s national championship win over Miami last month, the Big Ten has now won three straight titles. Ohio State won in 2024 and Michigan brought it home in 2023. As for the rest of the league, Lincoln Riley said it speaks to the level of competition every week.

It’s also part of the selling point for USC. Riley pointed to the strength of schedule as a reason why the Trojans can be an attractive destination for recruits.

“I think guys know now, you come to USC and play in the Big Ten, you’re gonna play one of the best schedules in the country,” Riley said. “You’re gonna play marquee teams, both on the road and certainly here in L.A. at the Coliseum. Your strength of schedule, it’s not going to be questioned.

“Those are the type of games – listen, you’re right here in L.A., you’re at USC. These are the type of games you want. These are the type of games that we came here for. We want guys to come to USC because they want to be in those games, as well.