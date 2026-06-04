Little Rock head coach urges LSU fans to support the Trojans in Troy Super Regional

Ahead of Little Rock‘s first ever appearance in a Super Regional, Trojan head coach Chris Curry is calling on LSU fans to cheer for the Trojans in the Troy Super Regional.

As the No. 4 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional, Little Rock went through No. 1 seed Southern Miss and No. 3 seed Jacksonville State (twice) to punch their ticket to a Super Regional. The Trojans first burst onto the national college baseball scene in last year’s NCAA Tournament, when they nearly knocked off eventual National Champions LSU to win the Baton Rouge Regional.

With the Tigers failing to make this season’s NCAA Tournament, Curry is calling on LSU fans to join the (Little Rock) Trojan bandwagon this weekend in Troy, Alabama.

“I got flooded with e-mails, phone calls, letters from Baton Rouge and LSU fans that said that they respected the way we went in there and do what we do,” Curry said. “That’s respect everyone and fear no-one. They’ve seen so many teams walk into that stadium and just melt and make a bunch of errors and strikeout and give away games.

“We didn’t flinch, and I think even the big bully respects that when you punch them back in the nose. That’s what we did. So, there’s an affinity from the LSU fans for us if their Tigers aren’t in it. And I said, ‘we’ll take everybody we can get. Come on.'”

LSU BASEBALL FANS – here's a team to root for in the Super Regionals!!



UALR head coach Chris Curry GUSHES about LSU fans from last year's NCAA Baseball Regional in Baton Rouge



Take a listen! #NCAA #LSU #LittleRock #CWS pic.twitter.com/wqwIwLK0MV — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) June 4, 2026

Little Rock is one of 16 teams remaining in NCAA Tournament

Under Curry, the Trojans have made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time in program history. They won three games in the 2025 Tournament before falling to LSU in the Baton Rouge Regional Final, and won all three of their games in the 2026 Hattiesburg Regional to advance to the Super Regional. With two wins over Troy this weekend, Little Rock could be headed to the Men’s College World Series for the first time in program history.

Little Rock is one of 16 teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament, vying for a spot in the eight-team Men’s College World Series in Omaha. Along with the Trojans, No. 4 seed St. John’s also upset its three-higher seeds to win the Tallahassee Regional. In total, four of the 16 remaining teams in the Tournament (Cal Poly, Little Rock, St. John’s, and Troy) were three-or-lower seeds in Regional play.

This will surely make for a wild Super Regional round, which kicks off on Friday.