L.J. Cason injury update: Dusty May reveals updated timeline for Michigan guard

Michigan guard L.J. Cason suffered a torn right ACL in the Wolverines’ game against Illinois in February of this year, and was planning on sitting out the 2026-27 season to rehab. However, that timeline may have changed a bit due to recent developments around the NCAA.

The ‘five-for-five’ eligibility rule is projected to go through, which would give athletes five years to compete either from when they initially enrolled full-time in college, or at the beginning of the athletic year after their 19th birthday. With it doing no good for Cason to sit out and redshirt (he’ll be losing a year regardless), it seems as if he could actually suit up for Michigan at some point next season.

Michigan head coach Dusty May revealed the latest on Cason during an interview with Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman. In 28 games last season, the sophomore averaged 8.4 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.9 rebounds.

“If the five-for-five goes into play, and he’s going to lose the year regardless, he’ll be back practicing probably in November,” May said. “He’s doing very well. He’s strong. That would give him a couple of months to practice, and we’d bring him back extremely slow. Whatever’s best for him. But, if we could preserve the year, we’d probably just hold him out. I don’t want to speak to him, as he’s going to have a lot of say in that.”

Dusty May joined @GoodmanHoops and provided an update on LJ Cason 👀



"If the 5-for-5 goes into play, and he's going to lose the year regardless, he'll be back in November to practice, and we'd bring him back extremely slow. But, if we could preserve the year, we'd probably just… pic.twitter.com/J7xpg0tdOx — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) June 18, 2026

Michigan is coming off its first National Championship victory since 2019. After losing program cornerstones Aday Mara, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Morez Johnson Jr. to the NBA Draft, getting back Cason at some point in 2026-27 will be key as the Wolverines seek a repeat.

“Yeah, we’ve definitely thought about that,” Cason told The Wolverine at a Champions Circle and Greyson Clothiers event earlier this week. “Since [the five-for-five rule] has been [reported to be likely to pass], me and the staff have talked. I’m sure by the time February comes, we’ll have a plan.

“I’ve had my ups and downs, but I think I’m on my up side right now. I’m back working out, shooting. No side-to-side movement yet, but I’m doing ball handling and stuff like that.”

The Wolverines re-loaded in the offseason, hauling in Tennessee transfer forward JP Estrella and Cincinnati transfer center Moustapha Thiam from the Portal. They also won big by returning Final Four Most Outstanding Player Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney, to pair with Cason and incoming five-star guard Brandon McCoy.