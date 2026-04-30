LMU transfer guard Rodney Brown Jr. commits to Seton Hall

LMU transfer guard Rodney Brown Jr. has committed to Seton Hall, his agent Ryan Murphy told On3.

The 6-foot-6 junior averaged 14.0 points per game this season while leading the WCC in made threes with 87, shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc.

Brown had four games this season in which he scored 20 points or more. The Perris, California played his freshman year at Cal (3.5 PPG), his sophomore year at Virginia Tech (4.1 PPG), before having a breakout season this past year for LMU.

He becomes the fifth transfer addition for Shaheen Holloway this season. Brown joins Texas transfer guard Simeon Wilcher (5.6 PPG), Radford transfer guard Del Jones (17.2 PPG), Xavier transfer guard Roddie Anderson (10.9 PPG), and Dartmouth transfer guard Kareem Thomas (15.9 PPG).

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.









