Longtime ACC, SEC coach David Cutcliffe announces retirement from football

Former Duke and Ole Miss head coach David Cutcliffe, who masterminded Tennessee‘s offense during its heyday in the 1980s and 90s, announced his retirement from football on Tuesday after serving the last few years inside SEC headquarters. Cutcliffe, who has served as the SEC’s Special Assistant to the Commissioner for Football Relations since 2022, will formally walk away from the game effective March 31, the conference announced Tuesday morning.

“I leave this game with a full heart and a deep sense of gratitude, especially for the young men I’ve had the privilege to coach,” Cutcliffe said in an SEC release. “The players have always been the reason and the reward. Watching them grow, not just as players, but as students, leaders, sons, husbands, and fathers, has been the greatest joy of my career.

“I’m equally thankful for the outstanding coaches, staff members, and administrators who worked alongside me, but it’s the relationships with our players that I will treasure most,” Cutcliffe added. “They taught me as much as I ever taught them. College football has given me a lifetime of memories and friendships, and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to be part of so many young lives.”

Cutcliffe, 71, joined the SEC offices in 2022 to serve as special assistant to conference commissioner Greg Sankey. He worked to provide guidance and enhance the overall quality of the league’s football product in areas including game management, communications, playing rules, and best scheduling practices, according to the SEC release.

“David Cutcliffe has devoted more than four decades to shaping young men and strengthening the game of football, and his influence reaches far beyond wins and championships,” Sankey said in the release. “Throughout his career as a coach, mentor, and most recently as a special assistant in our SEC office, David has served college football with wisdom, integrity, and a genuine care for people. He is a teacher at heart and someone whose counsel and friendship have meant a great deal to many of us across the conference and throughout the game. We are deeply grateful for his leadership and the example he has set. I wish David and Karen every happiness in this well-earned retirement.”

Cutcliffe is a University of Alabama graduate who first made his mark in coaching at Tennessee, where he worked his way up the ladder before helping direct the Vols’ offense to the 1998 national championship. Cutcliffe made his reputation serving as Peyton Manning‘s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach between 1994-97 before replacing Tommy Tuberville as Ole Miss’ head football coach in 1999 after the future Alabama senator left for Auburn.

While in Oxford, Cutcliffe immediately recruited Eli Manning, Peyton’s younger brother and son of Rebels legend Archie Manning, and went on to lead Ole Miss to a 10-3 record in 2003. Cutcliffe was fired a year later following a 4-7 mark in 2004, and finished with a 44-29 record in six seasons in Oxford.

Cutcliffe got another head coaching opportunity four years later when Duke hired him in 2008, and he went 77-97 across 14 seasons in Durham. He left the program in late 2021 following three losing seasons. He finished 121-126 in 20 seasons as a collegiate head coach.