Lou Holtz death: Greg Sankey releases statement after passing of college football legend

Legendary Notre Dame and Arkansas head coach Lou Holtz passed away Wednesday at the age of 89, his family announced.

Just hours after the announcement, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a heartfelt statement on X/Twitter.

“Lou Holtz was a giant of college football whose influence on the game is matched only by the impact he had on people,” Sankey wrote. “Coach Holtz built championship programs, transformed young men into leaders, and brought passion and discipline to every sideline he paced. His on-field success is etched in the history of the sport, but it was his unmistakable voice and quick wit that connected him so deeply with football fans everywhere.

“When I was a new member of the SEC office staff, Coach Holtz was incredibly kind and supportive of me. I visited with him last year when he was in Fayetteville, and I thanked him for his help and encouragement when I first began working in the SEC.

“As head football coach at two current SEC Universities (Arkansas and South Carolina), Coach Holtz left lasting legacies by elevating programs and inspiring communities. College football is better because of Lou Holtz and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, his former players, and the legions of fans who enjoyed his victories and his unforgettable personality.”

Sankey joined the SEC as associate commissioner in 2002, in the midst of Holtz’s head coaching tenure at South Carolina.

Holtz entered hospice care in January just weeks after his 89th birthday. He won a national championship at Notre Dame as part of a decorated coaching career, which included a memorable debut season at Arkansas. The Razorbacks went 11-1 during that 1977 season and took down Oklahoma in a historic Orange Bowl upset.

Throughout his more than 40-year coaching career, including 32 as a college head coach, Holtz amassed a 249-132-7 overall record. He won two Bear Bryant Awards and Eddie Robinson Awards as national coach of the year while winning conference championships at William & Mary, NC State and Arkansas. In 1988, Holtz led Notre Dame to a national championship – his lone title as a head coach.

Holtz retired from coaching after the 2004 season at South Carolina, when he joined ESPN as an analyst from 2005-15. This past season, he served as an honorary captain ahead of the matchup between Arkansas and Notre Dame – a resounding Fighting Irish victory at Razorback Stadium.

