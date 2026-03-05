Legendary Notre Dame and Arkansas head coach Lou Holtz passed away on Wednesday. He was 89 years old.

Holtz entered hospice care in January, just weeks after his 89th birthday. Throughout his more than 40-year coaching career, including 32 as a college head coach, Holtz amassed a 249-132-7 overall record. He won two Bear Bryant Awards and Eddie Robinson Awards as national coach of the year while winning conference championships at William & Mary, NC State and Arkansas. In 1988, Holtz led Notre Dame to a national championship – his lone title as a head coach.

During Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s ‘Get Up,’ Holtz’s former colleague, Mike Greenberg, shared a heartfelt story about his first interaction with the coaching legend. It left an impression on Greenberg to this day.

.@Espngreeny pays tribute to legendary football coach Lou Holtz. pic.twitter.com/SSroFoJQ0q — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 5, 2026

“In the case of Lou Holtz, there was a story I’d really like to tell,” Greenberg said. “I’ve told this story over the 25 years or so since it happened more times than I can count, but it hits very differently now. I was anchoring SportsCenter in those days, and one afternoon, Lou Holtz was coming on the show. I was really excited to talk to him. He had been an icon, at that point, all of my life. In those days, in the old building in Bristol, it was a very long walk from the newsroom to the studio, so we took that walk together. He was very friendly. He was asking me all about myself as we made that walk to record the interview. Lou Holtz walked very fast.

“He was talking to me and asking me about myself and I said, ‘Coach, it’s actually quite exciting. Me and my wife are expecting our first child in the next few weeks. He stopped dead in his tracks and put his finger up, right in my face. He said to me, ‘young man, the most important thing you can do for your child is make sure every day you make sure they know how much you love their mother.’ Just like that, he started walking again. My first thought was I can’t believe this actually just happened. Our daughter was born a month later, our son came two years after that, and I’ve thought about what Lou Holtz said to me that day about a million times since. So today I just want to say rest in peace, Coach, and thanks for the best advice anyone has ever gave me.”

Holtz retired from coaching after the 2004 season at South Carolina, when he joined ESPN as an analyst from 2005-15. This past season, he served as an honorary captain ahead of the matchup between Arkansas and Notre Dame – a resounding Fighting Irish victory at Razorback Stadium.