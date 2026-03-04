Lou Holtz death: Rece Davis reflects on relationship with legendary coach, former ESPN colleague

When Lou Holtz made the move to TV analyst after his coaching days, he wasn’t just a “coach” on the set. He was also “Dr. Lou,” and Rece Davis watched as the legendary Notre Dame coach became an ESPN staple.

Holtz died Wednesday at age 89, Notre Dame announced. He led the Fighting Irish to the 1988 national championship, which is still the last the program has won, as part of a Hall of Fame career.

But to many college football fans, Holtz was a part of their routine when watching games on Saturdays. To Davis, he was also a dear friend.

“We were there for 10 years,” Davis said on SportsCenter Wednesday evening of his time working with Holtz at ESPN. “I used to tell him all the time, ‘I was never good enough to play for you. But I’ve got one big advantage on Notre Dame players: I got 10 years with you. They only got four.’

“It was a great time. I’ve spoken to Mark May this afternoon. Those were some of the best times of my career and my life. I’m really grateful for that friendship.”

Lou Holtz made perhaps his biggest impact in South Bend when he took over as Notre Dame’s head coach in 1986. The Fighting Irish won the national championship just two years after his arrival, going undefeated in 1988. He also has a statue on campus and wore Blue and Gold with pride throughout his life.

But even beyond Notre Dame, Davis said it’s evident how much of an impact Holtz made on each program he coached. He pointed to Holtz’s 88th birthday party in January 2025 to show it.

“His legacy is one of the greatest coaches ever to walk the sideline,” Davis said. “I mean, every place he went, he immediately made better. I think he is most known and will be most remembered as a Notre Dame legend. That’s where the statue is, that’s what got him in the Hall of Fame. But I think the impact that he had on his players – whether it was William & Mary or North Carolina State or Arkansas or Minnesota or South Carolina and, most notably, at Notre Dame – is something that you see the close relationship that his former players continue to have for him. The impact that he had on their lives. And he still cared about each and every one of them.

“I was at his 88th birthday party a year ago in January and there were probably 200 former players that were around there to celebrate. And we had a great night together, and you just saw the love and admiration and respect that they had for him. I think the same thing was true with our group in our studio.”

Rece Davis’ favorite moment with ‘Dr. Lou’

But even beyond the sidelines, Lou Holtz became a face of ESPN’s college football coverage, alongside Rece Davis and Mark May. Davis recalled his favorite moment, which came when he ruled against “Dr. Lou” while serving as the “judge” during the segment. Holtz proceeded to flip the podium.

“We didn’t script that,” Davis said. “We didn’t predetermine who was going to win. But there were times when you needed to keep it balanced because they’re both so competitive that they would get mad. So Lou had won four or five in a row – and that was the only segment of the show that we taped. And he got mad when he lost, and he flipped over the podium and he’s ranting and raving.

“Finally, after several minutes of it, I had kind of had enough and I said, ‘Hey, Lou. Look, you can’t win every week.’ And that little man looked me dead in the eye, and said, ‘The hell I can’t.’ He was like, ‘I’m going to win. It’s a competition and I plan to win it.’ That sort of exemplifies the way he was.”