Lou Holtz health update: Family releases statement after false rumors about condition
Skip Holtz, the son of legendary football coach Lou Holtz, has provided an update on his father in hospice care. This comes following speculation on social media on Saturday that Holtz had passed.
“Appreciate everyone’s text and prayers. Dad is 89 and he is STILL fighting the fight! Only the man upstairs knows how much time is left on the clock,” he wrote. “Cherishing the time we still have together in Orlando.”