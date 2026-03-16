On Monday, hundreds gathered at Notre Dame’s Basilica of the Sacred Heart for legendary college football coach Lou Holtz‘s Mass of Christian Burial. At the funeral, Lou’s son, Skip, provided a moving eulogy for his father.

“Yes, he was successful,” Skip said, per TMZ Sports. “But most of all, he was incredibly significant, and he changed people’s lives for the better. … He found a way to believe in you more than you believed in yourself. … He built his life on trust, commitment and love.”

Lou Holtz died on March 4. He was 89 years old. Holtz was a college football coach from 1960-2004 and had successful stints as head coach at numerous schools, including Arkansas, Notre Dame and South Carolina. Holtz was also the New York Jets’ head coach for one season in 1976.

As a collegiate head coach, he boasted a career record of 249–132–7. Holtz is the only college football coach to lead six different programs to bowl games. Most notably, Holtz guided Notre Dame to a 12-0 record and a Fiesta Bowl win in 1988.

Holtz was named the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year twice in his career and earned conference coach of the year honors on three separate occasions. In 2008, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Holtz’s notoriety extended far beyond the gridiron. In 2020, President Donald Trump awarded Holtz with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

After retiring from coaching in 2004, Holtz entered the world of broadcasting. He served as a college football analyst for both CBS Sports and ESPN, the latter of which he spent the bulk of his television career working with.

Holtz is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Away from the world of sports, he created the Holtz Charitable Foundation, with the goal to “promote Christianity, education, and charity, making a positive impact in our community.”

Like his father, Skip Holtz is a football coach. He’s been the head coach at Louisiana Tech, USF and East Carolina. He also coached under his father at South Carolina and Notre Dame. He served as an offensive coordinator at both of the schools.