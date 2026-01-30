Lou Holtz update: Dick Vitale sends message after news of legendary Notre Dame, Arkansas coach entering hospice care

Iconic broadcaster Dick Vitale delivered a heartfelt message to former ESPN colleague Lou Holtz on X/Twitter Friday, one day after news broke that the legendary Notre Dame and Arkansas head football coach was recently entered into hospice care. HawgBeat’s Kyle Sutherland confirmed the 89-year-old Holtz was in hospice care late Thursday evening on X/Twitter.

“Coach Holtz has inspired and motivated so many for years, including me during my battles with cancer,” Vitale wrote Friday afternoon above a link to an Apple News story about Holtz. “Please people (sic) say [three prayer hand emojis] for Coach. GOD please help coach at this tough time. [Three heart emojis]”

Coach Holtz has inspired & motivated so many for years including me during my battles with cancer . Please ppl say 🙏🙏🙏 for Coach GOD please help coach at this tough time . – ❤️❤️❤️ Coach ⁦@HoltzHeroes⁩ – USA TODAY https://t.co/ELbr81xKSH — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 30, 2026

Legendary Notre Dame, Arkansas coach Lou Holtz enters hospice care

Holtz retired from coaching after the 2004 season at South Carolina. He served as the honorary captain ahead of this past year’s matchup between Arkansas and Notre Dame – a resounding Fighting Irish victory at Razorback Stadium.

During his time in Fayetteville, Holtz amassed a 60-21-2 overall record between 1977-83, including the upset win over Oklahoma in the 1977 Orange Bowl. After two years at Minnesota (1984-85), he went on to go 100-30-2 overall at Notre Dame between (1986-96), including leading the Fighting Irish to a 1988 national championship.

On the whole, throughout his Hall of Fame career, Holtz went 249-132-7. He also spent a year with the New York Jets as head coach in 1976.

Holtz played linebacker at Kent State from 1956-57 before starting his legendary coaching career as an assistant at Iowa in 1960. He then had stints at William & Mary, UConn, South Carolina and Ohio State before William & Mary gave him his first head coaching opportunity in 1969.

Following a 6-5 record in 1983, Holtz stepped down as Arkansas coach and eventually took over at Minnesota in 1984. But after two years with the Golden Gophers, he left for Notre Dame, where he became a program icon. The Fighting Irish went 12-0 in 1988 en route to a national title and 12-1 the following season. Holtz’s 100 wins at Notre Dame put him third on the program’s all-time list behind Brian Kelly (113) and Knute Rockne (105).

After originally retiring following the 1996 season at Notre Dame, Holtz spent two years as a college football commentator at CBS Sports before returning to coaching at South Carolina in 1999. Holtz went 33-37 across six seasons (1999-2004) in Columbia before retiring a second time following the 2004 college football season. He then worked at ESPN as a college football analyst from 2005-2015, where he became a familiar face on an array of ESPN college football shows.

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report.