Louis Riddick: Miami-Indiana national title matchup ‘great theater’ with history on the line

ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick believes the national championship showdown between the Miami Hurricanes and Indiana Hoosiers has all the makings of a classic. He pointed to contrasting styles for a matchup that could define legacies on both sidelines.

“You are what your record says you are,” Riddick stated, regarding whether Indiana is the best team in the nation via Get Up. “And it’s not just that. Subjectively, when you watch them play, you see a well-coached football team that’s very balanced on offense.”

Riddick praised Indiana’s ability to win in multiple ways. He highlighted a completeness that has carried the Hoosiers to the brink of history.

“They can explode on the perimeter, they can bully you in the run game, and they’re strong up front with great secondary play,” Riddick siad. “They take the ball away, play sound special teams, don’t commit penalties, and don’t hurt themselves.”

That consistency, Riddick noted, is what separates true contenders from pretenders this late in the season. That is something not ever team has.

“So yeah, this is a very complete team,” Riddick explained. “Are they the best team in college football? We’re going to find that out.”

While Indiana has surged into the national spotlight, Riddick believes Miami may be uniquely positioned to challenge the Hoosiers. After a midseason skid that cooled national buzz, the Hurricanes have quietly reasserted themselves with a dominant closing stretch.

“Miami is uniquely positioned here to really surprise some people,” Riddick elaborated. “After hitting a skid in the middle of the season and then turning it on over the last month, I think people kind of forgot about them.”

What does he like so much about the Hurricanes? Riddick pointed to Miami’s physical profile as a major factor, especially in the trenches:

“This is a football team that has backs who can run and pound you, a huge offensive line, and, in my opinion, the best assistant coach in all of college football,” he said, referencing defensive coordinator Corey Heatherman. “…The most important factor in this game is his ability to match up with Fernando Mendoza, keep him off track, keep him off balance, and not allow him to get comfortable,” Riddick added.

Beyond the X’s and O’s, Riddick framed the championship as a collision of past and present. With a national title at stake, Riddick summed it up simply, as the stakes have never been higher for the Hoosiers.

“This is a dream matchup for me,” he explained. “You’ve got two programs with totally different histories. Indiana is writing theirs right now. Miami’s is already decorated. … This is great theater. And Indiana is on the cusp of making history.”