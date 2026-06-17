Louis Riddick on Brendan Sorsby: NFL teams need to 'proceed with a lot of caution'

Brendan Sorsby is most likely going into the NFL supplemental draft but any interested teams must proceed with caution. The former Texas Tech QB is in the situation due to his gambling scandal, treatment and legal fallout.

Unfortunately for Sorsby, it’s a situation that’s going to linger, due to the integrity of the game and what his actual motive is. That’s Riddick’s point when teams think about bringing Sorsby into a locker room.

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“You proceed very slowly and with a whole lot of caution,” Riddick said on Get Up. “There’s the football character piece, there’s the personal character piece, and then there’s the physical skills piece. Before we even get to the physical skills, we’re talking about personal character here now. Okay, and football character, as it relates to how he get on with the rest of the football team? Let’s just put it this way, locker rooms can tolerate a lot of things, and they have over the years.

“We accept a lot of guys and all their shortcomings into a locker room, and you’re very forgiving of certain guys, and as far as like their behavior, maybe things that they got into off the football field, because of the one thing that you really do kind of like always gel with players about is this: we’re here to win football games, and you trust that guys, when they go on the football field, all the stuff that maybe they’re dealing with personally is left behind, because we’re all out here trying to establish our livelihood, take care of our families, win football games, because that’s what the profession calls for.”

Plus, there is a precedent when it comes to college players being suspended in the NFL in light of college transgressions. That happened with Terrelle Pryor back in 2011. Could Sorsby be suspended for a certain amount of time? And if that’s the case, what is a team willing to bid on Sorsby in the supplemental draft?

The final point on Sorsby, in Riddick’s mind, is that every move he makes is going to be watched and analyzed. A franchise has to determine if that is worth the headache.

“With this young man … You bring him into your football team as a football player, you’re gonna be sitting there and thinking, hey, look, you’re gonna be scrutinizing every single thing he does on the football field on game day, every pass he throws, you’re going, if that’s not a complete pass, ‘did you try to do that? Are you betting on us? Are we all rowing in the same direction here? Are you looking out just for yourself,’” Riddick said.

“Look, I think Todd Monken said it best. This is a slippery slope. It’s a very slippery slope, because this is the kind of thing you have to be dead sure on. As far as this young man has kind of made the strides and done the things necessary to where you feel reasonably assured that this is not going to be an issue that’s going to affect your football team and the integrity of the game when your team is out there on the field. And I don’t know how you get comfortable with that.”