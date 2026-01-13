According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Louisiana quarterback Walker Howard has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Howard is a former highly-rated recruit and on the third stop of his college football journey. Once again putting his name into the portal means Howard will be looking for destination No. 4 this offseason.

“Walker Howard has entered the transfer portal with a do-not-contact tag, @On3 has learned,” Nakos said via X.

Howard played in six games this year for Louisiana, including the team’s bowl game vs. Delaware. His first appearance came in the opener against Rice before not seeing the field again until Oct. 18. From there, everything from Howard was considered limited action as not too much comes up on the stat sheet.

A total of 41 pass attempts are there, completing 18 of them. Howard added 155 yards and three interceptions, failing to throw a touchdown.

“It’s been a tough journey,” Howard said, via The Advocate, about his transfer to Louisiana. “Not everything I thought it was going to be. But I’ve learned a lot in my life. I feel like I’ve lived so many lives already. It’s good to (be) home and it’s good to be around people I love. I’m going to continue to grow and it’s going to make me stronger every day.”

The journey for the quarterback began during his original recruitment. Howard played high school football at Lafayette (LA) St. Thomas More, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 45 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

LSU won out for Howard, a place he wound up only spending one season at. Another SEC school, Ole Miss, turned out to be his next destination. Head coach Lane Kiffin brought him to Oxford for an opportunity to compete for the starting job ahead of the 2023 season. Jaxson Dart eventually won out, meaning Howard still waited for his chance.

Two years with the Rebels eventually led to his second portal entry. Howard made the decision to return to The Boot, only to once again put himself on the open market with one season of eligibility remaining.

