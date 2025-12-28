Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie gets tased 3 days before Independence Bowl

Louisiana Tech took a trip to the Barksdale Air Force Base ahead of the Independence Bowl vs. Coastal Carolina. Before leaving, Bulldogs head coach Sonny Cumbie took a taser to the back.

The moment was captured on video. It depicted Cumbie getting hooked up to the taser wires and shocked by demonstrating officials.

GET YOURSELF A COACH THAT CAN TAKE A TASER 🗣️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/lGlROdOFrp — LA Tech Football 🏈 (@LATechFB) December 27, 2025

Cumbie is in his fourth season as Louisiana Tech head coach, and led the Bulldogs to a 7-5 record this season — the best record for Louisiana Tech under his guidance. Ahead of arguably the biggest game of his tenure so far, Cumbie’s actions at the Air Force Base definitely pumped some electricity into his team before the big game.

Joining the Louisiana Tech program in 2022, it’s his first head coaching gig after joining the coaching industry in 2009. He’s had stints with both Texas Tech, his alma mater, and TCU before being hired at Louisiana Tech. In 2021, he served as the Red Raiders’ interim head coach going 2-3.

It appeared to be a trip filled with interesting activities for the Louisiana Tech football team to partake in. Another video posted to X showcased players getting to meet active members of the Air Force, going inside some of the impressive aircrafts littered around the facility, putting on dog bite suits and testing them out, and more.

The Louisiana Tech football team continued its activities later that evening, going to an arcade and bowling in celebration of their bowl berth. By Sunday afternoon, they were back on the practice field in preparation for the Dec. 30 matchup.

It’s the second year in a row that Louisiana Tech has been a part of the Independence Bowl. The Bulldogs were invited to last year’s event despite a 5-7 finish to the regular season, eventually losing to Army 27-6 in the bowl matchup. The 2024 bowl appearance snapped a three-year postseason drought for the Bulldogs.

This season, the Bulldogs have won three of their last five games this year, including having won their last two matchups in the regular season. Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina lost its last three games and enter the bowl matchup with a 6-6 record.

Kickoff between the Bulldogs and Chanticleers is set for Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. ET. ESPN will air the national broadcast.