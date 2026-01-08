Louisiana transfer running back Zylan Perry has committed to Cincinnati. On3’s Pete Nakos reported the news.

Perry emerged as Louisiana‘s go-to running back across the past two seasons, totaling at least 600 yards in back-to-back campaigns. Across his four-year stint with the Ragin’ Cajuns, the Franklin, LA native totaled 1,659 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

He now becomes Cincinnati‘s second running back addition out of the Portal. The Bearcats also brought in Notre Dame running back Gi’Bran Payne, who rushed for 226 yards and two touchdowns across his three-year stint in South Bend.

Cincinnati enjoyed its best season to date under head coach Scott Satterfield, who just wrapped up his third year at the helm. The Bearcats opened the season with a 7-1 record after reeling off seven consecutive victories following a season-opening loss to Nebraska. Cincinnati climbed as high as No. 17 in the AP Poll, but quickly dropped out of the rankings after dropping four consecutive games to end the regular season.

A victory in the Liberty Bowl could have given Cincinnati its first eight-win campaign since it won nine games in 2022 (Luke Fickell‘s final season), but the Bearcats were thrashed by Navy 35-13.

Across three seasons, Satterfield has led the program to a 15-22 (9-18) record.

“As a head coach, we’ve got to look at our program and see any changes or anything that we need to make in order to make us a better program and team,” Satterfield said following the Liberty Bowl loss. “That’s what we have to do. As the head coach, that’s what I’m committed to do. I’ll look at everything that we’re doing with our coaches and players. That’s how we do things to make this one of the best programs in the Big 12.”

Cincinnati’s Transfer Portal Additions

Zylan Perry is the eighth Transfer Portal addition for Cincinnati.

