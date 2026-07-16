Louisville HC Jeff Brohm claps back at critics who say ACC can't compete with other Power 4 conferences

Jeff Brohm doesn’t think the ACC is playing catch-up with conferences like the SEC and Big Ten in terms of football success. While speaking to reporters during ACC Media Days on Thursday, the Louisville head coach was asked what he has to say to those who criticize the ACC for not being able to hang with other Power 4 conferences.

“I think the proof is in the pudding. The ACC plays more Power 4 opponents than anyone in the country,” Jeff Brohm said. “I don’t think we’re scared to play anybody. I think our record against those conferences last year was above .500. I think our record in bowl games against those opponents was above .500.”

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Brohm went on to say that he wants more Power 4 teams to face each other during the year. “I think we have great parity. I just think in general, if you’re asking me, I would love everyone to play 11 Power 4 teams and other conferences to play each other in the Power 4, two every year, just so that you see it on the field,” he said.

Jeff Brohm praises ACC for ‘great coaches’ and ‘talented players’

The last ACC team to win a national championship was Clemson in 2018. In the last seven seasons, a team from the SEC or Big Ten have claimed the title, but in 2025, Miami came close to beating Indiana in the title game. The Hurricanes are expected to be in the mix this season.

And it wouldn’t be shocking to see Louisville clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff this year. Last season, Brohm led the Cardinals to a 9-4 record, and one of those wins was against Miami. Louisville also defeated an SEC opponent, beating Kentucky 41-0.

Brohm and Louisville will face a big Power 4 team to kick off the 2026 season. On September 6, the Cardinals will face Ole Miss, a team that reached the College Football Playoff semifinals last year.

“There are great coaches in our league,” Brohm said. “There’s really great talent, there’s talented quarterbacks, there’s really good players. I think playing each other is important… I like our conference, and there is great parity, and there’s really good football teams.”





