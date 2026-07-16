Jeff Brohm raves over Lincoln Kienholz at ACC Media Days: 'He's ready for this challenge'

It’s safe to say that Jeff Brohm has more than exceeded in bringing Louisville back to national relevance in his three seasons at the helm.

In the five seasons prior to Brohm’s arrival (2018-2022), the Cardinals compiled a 30-34 record and didn’t win more than eight games in a season. With Brohm leading the way, however, Louisville has won at least nine games in all three seasons of his tenure. It even hit the 10-win mark in 2023 for the first time since 2013.

A major factor into Louisville‘s success under Brohm has been stellar play from quarterbacks that he has handpicked from the Transfer Portal. The three starters under Brohm at Louisville (Jack Plummer, Tyler Shough, and Miller Moss) combined for 9,078 passing yards, 60 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions. Shough, in particular, starred for Louisville and finds himself as the New Orleans Saints’ franchise quarterback heading into the 2026 season.

Heading into his fourth season in the 502, Brohm handpicked Ohio State transfer quarterback Lincoln Kienholz to lead the Cardinals in 2026. Kienholz, a former four-star recruit out of T.F. Riggs in the Class of 2023, appeared in just nine games for the Buckeyes across his collegiate career.

Jeff Brohm speaks highly of Louisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz

At ACC Media Days on Thursday, Brohm discussed the hunger that Kienholz has to shine for the Cardinals this season.

“We’re really excited about Lincoln. I think when you look for quarterback play, you look for guys, in my opinion, that are hungry first. [Guys] that are willing to put in the work. When we studied Lincoln, we liked what we saw on video. He was highly recruited. He went to a good program and had to sit for some years. That’s not a lot of fun doing that, but at the same time, you learn. Sometimes it’s good for you. But, I think he knows that it’s his time now to step up and show what he can do.

“And, that’s what he wanted to do. He wanted to go somewhere and get on the field and showcase what he’s all about. I think he brings us some dimensions and skills that we have not had before. He’s a great athlete. He can run and extend plays. He can throw on the run, and he enjoys doing that. For us, continuing to improve his play in the pocket and his ability to throw the ball vertically and throw with pressure in your face is something we always work on with quarterbacks. We’ll continue to do that with him, but he’s got all the skills and traits you’re looking for. He’s a great teammate and I think he’s ready for this challenge.”

After seeing ACC rival Miami make a run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last season, there’s no doubt Louisville believes it can experience the same success this season if Kienholz reaches the level of play expected of him.