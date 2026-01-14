Louisville tight end Davon Mitchell has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Mitchell began his career at Oklahoma.

Mitchell caught one pass for eight yards during his time with the Cardinals. His catch came during the 51-17 season-opening win over Eastern Kentucky.

He redshirted during his time at Oklahoma, but was a highly-sought after recruit coming out of high school. He chose OU over the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and USC. According to his recruiting profile, Mitchell’s secondary recruiter to Oklahoma was current Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby.

While he hasn’t seen the field much during his college career, he was a four-star prospect and one of the top tight ends in the 2023 recruiting class. According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Mitchell was the No. 179 overall recruit and the 11th ranked tight end in his class. He ranked as the No. 14 overall prospect from the state of California.

