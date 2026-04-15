Louisville transfer PF Sananda Fru has committed to Marquette, according to The Field of 68. He averaged 9.0 points per game for the Cardinals in 2025-26.

Fru was Louisville’s leading rebounder and shot-blocker this past season. He averaged 6.1 boards and 1.4 blocks in his lone season with the Cardinals. He previously played in the German BBL before joining Pat Kelsey’s squad as a junior.

After entering the transfer portal, Fru became the No. 27 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Sananda Fru is the first transfer addition for Shaka Smart and Marquette this cycle. The Golden Eagles have not leaned on the portal much during his tenure, meaning Fru is a rare pickup from the portal. In fact, Marquette had not landed a transfer in four years.

Marquette is coming off a rough go this past season to finish in a three-way tie for seventh out of 11 teams in the Big East. The Golden Eagles went 12-20 overall and 7-13 in conference play before falling to Xavier in the Big East Tournament. However, they ended the regular season with three wins in their final four games, capped by an upset win over then-No. 4 UConn at home.

In addition to Fru, Marquette is also bringing in three players from the high school recruiting trail. Four-star forward Alex Egbuonu is the headliner as the No. 89 overall player from the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

This story will be updated.