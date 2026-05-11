LSU coach Lane Kiffin reveals recruiting issue he faced multiple times while at Ole Miss

The reasons why Lane Kiffin bolted from Ole Miss to take the LSU job this past December are well documented by now. More money. Easier to build a winner. The reasons have been repeated time and time again.

But now, Kiffin has admitted to another issue he faced when attempting to recruit players to become Rebels. During an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, Kiffin revealed that it was the city of Oxford that became an issue in recruiting, hinting at the lack of diversity in the city.

“‘Hey, coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren’t letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi.,'” Kiffin recalled of the recruiting process in the interview. “That doesn’t come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus’s diversity feels so great: ‘It feels like there’s no segregation. And we want that for our kid because that’s the real world.'”

That comment can certainly come off as a bit of an issue to some reading it. So Kiffin followed up the next day with the outlet, emphasizing that he did not mean it in a disrespectful way.

“I just hope [his comment] comes across respectful to Ole Miss,” Kiffin clarified with the outlet. “…There are some things that I’m saying that are factual, they’re not shots.”

Does Kiffin’s comment have validity? Vanity Fair reports the population of Baton Rouge is about 51% Black and 36% white, while Oxford is about 66% white and 26% Black.

Kiffin looking to build a winner at LSU

If Kiffin has more recruiting success at LSU than he had at Ole Miss, he’ll no doubt have a team capable of contending for a national title. So far, he’s finding his groove in doing just that.

LSU’s 2026 recruiting class ranks 12th nationally by the Rivals Industry rankings and the transfer portal class ranks fifth nationally. Further, the Tigers’ 2027 class is off to a hot start, currently sitting in ninth nationally.

The Kiffin era at LSU begins on September 5 at Tiger Stadium with a game against Clemson. Kick time has not been announced yet.