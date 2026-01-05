LSU defensive tackle Ahmad Breaux has committed to Kentucky out of the NCAA transfer portal, he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He spent the last two seasons with the Tigers.

In 2024, Breaux was LSU’s Defensive Freshman of the Year. He played in 13 games for the Tigers, starting two of them. During that time, he recorded 17 tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss.

This year, Ahmad Breaux recorded 19 stops, 2.5 tackles for a loss and a half sack. He played in 12 games.

That level of production should make him a good fit for a Kentucky defense doing a bit of retooling this offseason. The Wildcats have typically produced stout defensive groups under head coach Mark Stoops over the years, but Stoops is out and defensive coordinator Brad White left this offseason for Florida.

When Ahmad Breaux initially arrived at LSU, he was a much leaner player, eyeing an impact as an outside rusher. But he put on 40 pounds and decided to play inside, where the coaching staff felt he could make more of an impact.

Prior to enrolling at LSU, Ahmad Breaux was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 667 overall recruit in the nation in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 59 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 21 overall player from the state of Louisiana, hailing from Ruston (LA) Ruston.

Ahmad Breaux joins Hasaan Sykes in UK commitment

Ahmad Breaux isn’t the first defensive player to commit to Kentucky on Sunday. Western Carolina cornerback Hasaan Sykes has also committed to Kentucky out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong. He does so after spending two years with the Catamounts.

After playing in nine games, mostly as a defensive reserve and special teams player, in 2024, Sykes saw his role expand significantly the following year. He was a full-blown star in 2025.

Hasaan Sykes logged 46 tackles, 4.0 tackles for a loss and 2.0 sacks on the season. He also picked off three passes, forced a fumble and defended eight passes.